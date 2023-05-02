Sixth Wave Announces Management Changes
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (TSX:SIXW)
I would like to thank Nicole for her impactful service and wish her all the best going forward. She will continue to manage our accounting to provide a seamless transition as we seek a new CFO.”BEDFORD, NS, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Nicole Wood as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
— Dr. Jonathan Gluckman
Ms. Wood will continue to support the company in the accounting function until a replacement has been appointed to ensure minimal disruption and that we remain compliant. Further, the Company announces that Jonathan Gluckman, Chief Executive Officer has been appointed as the Acting Chief Financial Officer until a replacement has been appointed.
Jonathan Gluckman, CEO, said “On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Nicole for her impactful service as CFO and wish her all the best going forward. We are so glad that she will continue on with us as an employee to manage the accounting for the company and provide us with a seamless transition as we seek a new CFO.”
About Sixth Wave
Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its IXOS® - AuC polymer for the gold mining industry is focused on expanding the offerings as noted here in lithium. The Company’s patent portfolio covers extensions of the designs for extraction and purification of other critical metals including nickel, cobalt, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals.
Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company has successfully developed nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, bacteria, biogenic amines, and other pathogens. The Company is finishing commercialization of its Affinity™ system for purification of cannabinoids. The Company is actively looking for licensing opportunities to monetize these assets as it focuses on the mining and critical metals industry.
For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Jon Gluckman"
Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO
For information, please contact the Company:
Phone: (801) 582-0559
E-mail: info@sixthwave.com
Cautionary Notes
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the planned features of the MIPs technology. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the MIPs technology are subject to the risk that the MIPs technology may not prove to be successful in commercial application. The Company has not yet completed the development of a prototype for the product that is subject of this disclosure and is just at the beginning of the patent process for suite of new lithium disclosures. The Company has not begun detailed plant design work to implement the designed flow sheet and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.
Jonathan Gluckman
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.
+1 410-279-1529
email us here