Feminist Book Fortnight Returns - 15-28th May 2023

New organisers take on the baton of the Feminist Book Fortnight promotion.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the current climate where diversity and equality have become more important than ever, Feminist Book Fortnight is returning to celebrate and champion female writers from all backgrounds, applauding their literature all over the U.K.

Feminist Book Fortnight is an annual bookseller-led celebration of feminist and radical books led by independent bookshops across the U.K. This continues in 2023 under new direction from Books on the Rise. This new indie bookshop on Richmond Hill is taking forward the FBF promotion which was formerly curated by Jane Anger of Five Leaves Books, inspired by the feminist book fairs of the 1980s.

Jane Anger has handed the baton on to writer and bookseller Bushra Mustafa-Dunne says “we aim to both honour the grassroots legacy of the fortnight and infuse it with intersectionality- something that is integral to the success of the feminist movement.” With feminist and women-writers-only bookshops becoming more popular in cities across Britain and Ireland, Feminist Book Fortnight is being reinvigorated with a new wave of writers and activists, influenced by #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. More details are available on the Feminist Book Fortnight website.

Anti-racist, decolonial, and queer in outlook, Feminist Book Fortnight encourages open discussions regarding the plurality of feminism. With both exciting and educational events on offer, it’s two weeks that readers will not want to miss.

Over the years events have been held with exceptional names like Maya Angelou, Carol Ann Duffy, Nawal el Saadawi, Margaret Atwood, Deborah Levy, and many others. FBF additionally wants to champion the explosion in new feminist publishing, as work by the likes of Lola Olufemi, Sarah Ahmed, Laura Bates, Mary Beard, and Rebecca Solnit has entered the mainstream and populated bestseller lists.

An array of events will take place on dates ranging from the 15th-28th May. Contact us for more info at events@booksontherise.com 020 8947 1427. See participating bookstores on the FBF website Feminist Book Fortnight (wordpress.com) https://feministbookfortnight.wordpress.com/

Matilda Leyser on the 17th May, 7pm to discuss her new book No Season But The Summer. Leyser will be detailing the inspiration behind her myth infused novel, and staying for a book signing.

Marina Benjamin on the 21st May at 7pm to discuss A Little Give. Explores the housework women do and the roles they inhabit, featured on Stylist’s ‘Can’t Miss Books of 2023’.

Ann Whitehead on the 28th May, 7pm, who will be discussing her political book Vote for Honesty and Get Democracy Done. Whitehead’s book entails how positive change is possible within the political sphere, offering solutions to key issues.

Tickets to these events can be found on Eventbrite and the Books on the Rise website. https://booksontherise.com/events/category/forthcoming-events/