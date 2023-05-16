Submit Release
Modern Wicker Weaves Its Way Into New Ownership With The Help Of Online Broker Website Closers

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Wicker, a 7-year-old online retailer of modern outdoor furniture at clearance prices, has been acquired by a private investor in a transaction managed by Website Closers, a leading business brokerage firm.

David Micek, the broker who managed the sale, stated, "The sale of Modern Wicker is a testament to the success and hard work of its founder, Steven Kozak, and the dedicated team behind the brand. We are thrilled to have facilitated this transaction and look forward to seeing the continued growth of the company under its new leadership."

The terms of the deal will not be disclosed for confidentiality purposes, but multiple offers were received and the company sold around the preferred asking price.

Modern Wicker is a factory-authorized wicker furniture dealer of brands such as Forever Patio, South Sea Rattan, Tortuga Outdoor, Source Outdoor, Panama Jack, Hospitality Rattan, and Lloyd Flanders. This ensures that customers receive the best service and 100% backing from the manufacturer for any quality, damage, or warranty issues that may arise.

Steven Kozak, the owner of Modern Wicker, added, "I am proud of what we have achieved at Modern Wicker over the past 7 years, and I am excited to see the brand continue to thrive under new ownership. Website Closers was instrumental in helping us find the right buyer and navigate the complexities of the sale process. I am confident that the new owners will continue to deliver the same level of quality and service that our customers have come to expect."

Modern Wicker specializes in hand-crafted, all-weather outdoor wicker furniture made of high-quality synthetic resin materials, ensuring that each piece is built to last.

The acquisition of Modern Wicker will allow the company to expand its reach and increase its product offerings while continuing to provide exceptional customer service.

Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!

Broker Contact
David Micek
Sr. Business Broker
(832) 221-8734
dmicek@websiteclosers.com

Media Contact:
Jason Guerrettaz
Executive Director
800-251-1559
info@websiteclosers.com

ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz
Website Closers
+1 800-251-1559
jguerrettaz@websiteclosers.com
