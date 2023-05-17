QnE Companion Increases Productivity
QnE Companion is there when needed, increasing productivity.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TeraByte Unlimited has released a new version of the QnE Companion, a flexible, easy-to-use Windows program that helps boost productivity by placing handy utilities just a mouse click away. With a screen capture utility, clipboard manager, desktop icon utility, and a launcher, QnE Companion makes it easy to get lots of work done with very little effort.
QnE Companion is a complete set of “quick and easy” utilities that are easily accessible. These utilities can be conveniently accessed from the Windows taskbar, a small floating window, or through traditional shortcuts. QnE Companion is both powerful and full-featured. All of these utilities can be used for FREE or a license can be purchased to unlock additional features.
The QnE Screen Capture utility makes it easy to capture a picture of the screen. Capture the entire screen or a specific area. Multiple monitor support is included.
The QnE Clipboard Companion extends the ability of the standard Windows clipboard by storing clips in an easy-to-access list. When a particular clip is needed it can easily selected from the list and the Windows clipboard is loaded and ready to be pasted.
The QnE Launcher provides a handy popup menu that can be populated with programs, folders, and documents that are most frequently used. The menu can be organized with cascading submenus and even the Desktop or Windows Start menu can be added as a submenu.
The QnE Desktop Companion is available as both a floating window and a taskbar toolbar. It provides access to the QnE Icon Companion and a single location to quickly launch the other utilities included in the package.
The QnE Icon Companion provides all the functionality needed to work with the location of icons on the desktop. If a new program is installed, a new file added to the desktop, or remote access is used, it can be almost impossible to find icons on the desktop. QnE Icon Companions search feature flashes the desktop icons that match given criteria.
Another feature includes saving and restoring desktop icon locations. If the desktop layout has been lost due to resolution change, remote desktop, or a new icon being added that pushes everything out of place, QnE Icon Companion gives the ability to restore any saved layout.
The QnE Companion increases productivity and it can be downloaded online from https://www.terabyteunlimited.com
