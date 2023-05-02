Savage Brands Honored As Gold And Bronze Stevie® Award Winners In 2023 American Business Awards®
Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 13 in New York
We are honored to receive recognition for our commitment to aligning purpose and growth for our clients, and believe that it sets a precedent for the entire industry.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Savage Brands was twice named the winner of a Stevie® Award in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.
— Heather Manes, Group Director of Savage Brand’s Marketing Practice
Champion Fiberglass has been awarded a Gold Stevie for outstanding Marketing Campaign of the Year in the Agricultural/Industrial/Building category, while BoyarMiller has earned a Bronze Stevie for their exceptional Marketing Campaign of the Year in the Corporate Reputation/Professional Services category.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.
“Winning a Stevie Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Savage Brands in creating those meaningful connections with our audience,” said Heather Manes, Group Director of Savage Brand’s Marketing Practice. “We are honored to receive recognition for our commitment to aligning purpose and growth for our clients, and believe that it sets a precedent for the entire industry.”
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Savage Brands
Savage Brands is a branding and marketing agency that mobilizes minds, drives performance and creates results. Using highly targeted, personalized and multi-channel marketing strategies, we work with clients that range from the Fortune 100 to non-profits. Founded in 1973 by Paula Savage, Savage Brands is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Heather Manes
Savage Brands
hmanes@savagebrands.com