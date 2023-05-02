English Premier League Soccer Predictions for the Week of May 1-7, 2023
With Week 18 in full swing, we've got dozens of tips and insights. So, buckle up and get ready to dive into the best soccer action of the week!
Premier League Predictions for This Week 18 — Matchday 35 Roundup
Before diving into our Premier League predictions for this week 18, a quick look at the top of the table shows Arsenal and Manchester City are still the top contenders for the Premier League title. Of course, if Man City’s recent round 33 thrashing of Arsenal in Manchester City vs Arsenal is anything to go by, the smart money would be on Manchester City.
In contention for the next spots, we have Newcastle and Manchester United locked in a tense battle for third place, while Tottenham is looking less likely to qualify for the top four. Liverpool is still in the running, while Chelsea is not.
Southampton, Leicester City, and Everton are currently in the relegation zone, but the bottom of the table is very tight. And while Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Wolves have moved clear of the bottom three, West Ham, Leeds, and Nottingham Forest are still in danger.
NOTTINGHAM VS SOUTHAMPTON PREDICTION
Nottingham Forest has had a decent season so far, even if they suffered 11 defeats and 8 draws in 25 games.
Southampton is struggling this season and is in danger of being relegated. Nottingham Forest won their previous game against Southampton with a 1-0 scoreline. Nottingham Forest has a higher chance of winning or drawing the upcoming match against Southampton according to our predictions for this week 18. The prediction for the Nottingham vs Southampton match is a 1-1 draw or a home win for Nottingham Forest with a score of 1-0.
MANCHESTER CITY VS LEEDS PREDICTION
Manchester City is still hoping to defend their title, and the match against Leeds is a good opportunity for them to keep three more points at home.
Leeds has been struggling and fighting for their survival, with 13 defeats and 40 goals conceded in 25 games. In their most recent match, Manchester City won comfortably against Leeds, with 69% possession and 87% passing accuracy. Our predictions for this week 18 show that the upcoming match between Everton and Manchester City, and Leeds vs Newcastle, will likely have complications for the Peacocks.
The prediction for Manchester City vs Leeds is 4-1, with Manchester City expected to win due to their superior form and Leeds' struggles.
BOURNEMOUTH VS CHELSEA PREDICTION
Bournemouth is struggling to secure a spot in the Premier League this season, with more losses than wins and a negative goal difference.
Chelsea has also had a difficult season, with nine wins and nine losses in 25 matches, but they are currently in the middle of the table. In their last encounter, Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0, with goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount. This upcoming Bournemouth vs Chelsea match is predicted to end with a score of 1-2 in Chelsea's favor.
WEST HAM VS MANCHESTER UNITED PREDICTION
West Ham is struggling to avoid losing their qualification for the next season, having suffered 14 defeats by the time of their 25th match.
Manchester United has had a mixed season, currently in third place but still vulnerable to losses like their 7-2 defeat to Liverpool in round 26.
In their last encounter, Manchester United beat West Ham 3-1, with goals from Nayef Aguerd (own goal), Alejandro Garnacho, and Frederico Rodrigues Santos for United, and Said Benrahma for West Ham. The predictions for this week 18 is a 0-2 or 1-2 win for Manchester United.
LIVERPOOL VS BRENTFORD PREDICTION
Liverpool is back in action after being ruled out of competing in Europe, and they aim to make up for their last meeting with Brentford and earn respect at home. Brentford is maintaining a regular pace in the competition but hopes to achieve something more than just valuable permanence.
In the last Liverpool vs Brentford match, Brentford beat Liverpool 3-1, with goals from Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo (2), while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored for Liverpool. The predictions for this week 18 in Liverpool vs Brentford is a 2-2 draw.
FULHAM VS LEICESTER CITY PREDICTION
Fulham seeks to finish as close to the top as possible to prove their capability to be in the Premier League, with 39 points from 78 possible, and a desire to win against Leicester City.
Leicester City has struggled to secure their place in the top division and is doing everything they can to avoid being relegated, with 24 points from 75 possible. In their last match on January 3, 2023, Fulham won 1-0 against Leicester City. The prediction for Fulham vs Leicester City is 2-1 in favor of Fulham.
TOTTENHAM VS CRYSTAL PALACE PREDICTION
Tottenham has gained momentum after a slow start and could make their way back to the top European competition. They have accumulated 45 points from 26 matches played, securing 14 victories and 3 draws, despite 9 defeats.
Crystal Palace is mid-table and determined to hold onto their spot, despite having lost 10 matches and drawing 9 out of 25 played, resulting in 48 points.
The most recent Tottenham vs Crystal Palace match was on January 4, 2023, with Tottenham winning 4-0 at Selhurst Park Stadium. Tottenham had 54% ball possession and 86% accuracy, while Crystal Palace had 46% and 81%, respectively. Crystal Palace failed to convert any of their 4 shots on goal. A similar result is expected in our predictions for this week 18. The Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction is a scoreline of 3-0 or 4-1 in favor of Tottenham.
