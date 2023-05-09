Popular Cancun Adventure Vacation Agency After Dark Events & Entertainment Enters An Exciting New Chapter
EINPresswire.com/ -- After Dark Events & Entertainment, a leading online vacation entertainment agency, has been sold in a recent transaction that marks a significant milestone for the company. The decade-old agency has been a reputable provider of specialized vacation packages for popular destinations in Mexico, including Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, Cabo San Lucas, and Puerto Vallarta, at an affordable price.
Website Closers, a leading e-commerce brokerage firm, successfully facilitated the sale. David Micek, the broker who closed the deal and managed the transaction, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the sale, saying: "We are thrilled to have been a part of the successful sale of After Dark Events & Entertainment. The company's excellent reputation and long-standing history of quality service made it a highly sought-after acquisition for potential buyers. There were lots of offers on the table."
Ashley Verrill, founder of After Dark Events & Entertainment, established the company more than a decade ago to meet the public’s desire for adventure and the vacation of their dreams. The company's excellent reputation and loyal customer base have been a testament to its commitment to quality service and affordable pricing. "The team at Website Closers made the entire process smooth and seamless," Verrill said. "David’s expertise and guidance were invaluable, and I'm grateful for his support throughout the sales process."
After Dark Events & Entertainment services include nightlife tickets, access to day clubs, boat tours, and even yacht rentals, making them highly appealing for students on spring or summer break, wedding parties, corporate vacations, and other large-scale events.
The company’s incredible customer service and personalized service line-up have helped them maintain the enviable TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the past 5 years, a 5-star rating, and a great reputation among their customers and travel agencies alike. The quality of their clients’ experience has earned them over 300 glowing reviews on TripAdvisor.
The sale of After Dark Events & Entertainment marks an exciting new chapter in the company's history. With a new owner ready to take the reins, the company is poised for continued growth and success, building on the strong foundation established by its founder.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
BROKER CONTACT
David Micek
Sr. Business Broker
(832) 221-8734
dmicek@websiteclosers.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jason Guerrettaz
Executive Director
800-251-1559
info@websiteclosers.com
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
