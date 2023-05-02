Rising Amazon Ranking Company FBA Reviews Finally Found Its New Home
EINPresswire.com/ -- FBA Reviews, a leading Amazon Ranking service that helps Amazon sellers skyrocket their sales and search rankings by delivering high-quality and consistent reviews, has been acquired by private equity.
WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Business Brokerage focused on the SMB & Lower Middle Market for Technology and Internet Brands, helped mediate the sale. Jay Rabideau and Mark Mayleben, founders of FBA Reviews, confirmed that multiple offers were received and the company sold around the preferred asking price. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed for confidentiality purposes
Everyone knows that the eCommerce market is expanding. But its rapid market takeover comes with rankings. As Amazon continues to galvanize the marketplace and more third-party merchants rush to the platform, there is an even greater need and demand for FBA Reviews services. FBA Reviews is one of the leading companies in this arena, and this acquisition is proof that businesses with strong, established roots still thrive even in lukewarm markets.
Jay Rabideau, Co-founder of FBA Reviews, said, "We are excited to see our company grow and expand under new ownership. Our specialized services have helped countless Amazon vendors increase their sales and ranking, and we believe that our new partners will take FBA Reviews to new heights."
Mark Mayleben also, added, "We have worked hard to build a company that delivers results for our clients. This acquisition is a testament to the hard work of our team and the value that FBA Reviews brings to the Amazon seller community."
The acquisition was mediated by Website Closers, a leading M&A advisory firm that specializes in the technology, e-commerce, and internet sectors. David Micek, the broker who managed the sale, said, "FBA Reviews has built a reputation as a leader in the Amazon Ranking space, and we are thrilled to have helped facilitate this transaction. We believe that the new ownership will continue to grow and expand the business while delivering the same exceptional results for their clients."
FBA Reviews has made a name for itself as a product tester, review supplier, and feedback creator, driving tremendous revenue rates for its clients. With a focus on delivering compliant and fully verified reviews, FBA Reviews has become a go-to resource for Amazon vendors looking to increase their sales and ranking.
This acquisition is a significant milestone for FBA Reviews and the Amazon seller community. The company's new ownership is committed to continuing the legacy of delivering exceptional results for its clients while expanding the services offered.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
Broker Contact
David Micek
Contact Us Form
Media Contact:
Jason Guerrettaz
Executive Director
800-251-1559
info@websiteclosers.com
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
Jason Guerrettaz
WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Business Brokerage focused on the SMB & Lower Middle Market for Technology and Internet Brands, helped mediate the sale. Jay Rabideau and Mark Mayleben, founders of FBA Reviews, confirmed that multiple offers were received and the company sold around the preferred asking price. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed for confidentiality purposes
Everyone knows that the eCommerce market is expanding. But its rapid market takeover comes with rankings. As Amazon continues to galvanize the marketplace and more third-party merchants rush to the platform, there is an even greater need and demand for FBA Reviews services. FBA Reviews is one of the leading companies in this arena, and this acquisition is proof that businesses with strong, established roots still thrive even in lukewarm markets.
Jay Rabideau, Co-founder of FBA Reviews, said, "We are excited to see our company grow and expand under new ownership. Our specialized services have helped countless Amazon vendors increase their sales and ranking, and we believe that our new partners will take FBA Reviews to new heights."
Mark Mayleben also, added, "We have worked hard to build a company that delivers results for our clients. This acquisition is a testament to the hard work of our team and the value that FBA Reviews brings to the Amazon seller community."
The acquisition was mediated by Website Closers, a leading M&A advisory firm that specializes in the technology, e-commerce, and internet sectors. David Micek, the broker who managed the sale, said, "FBA Reviews has built a reputation as a leader in the Amazon Ranking space, and we are thrilled to have helped facilitate this transaction. We believe that the new ownership will continue to grow and expand the business while delivering the same exceptional results for their clients."
FBA Reviews has made a name for itself as a product tester, review supplier, and feedback creator, driving tremendous revenue rates for its clients. With a focus on delivering compliant and fully verified reviews, FBA Reviews has become a go-to resource for Amazon vendors looking to increase their sales and ranking.
This acquisition is a significant milestone for FBA Reviews and the Amazon seller community. The company's new ownership is committed to continuing the legacy of delivering exceptional results for its clients while expanding the services offered.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
Broker Contact
David Micek
Contact Us Form
Media Contact:
Jason Guerrettaz
Executive Director
800-251-1559
info@websiteclosers.com
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
Jason Guerrettaz
Website Closers
+1 800-251-1559
jguerrettaz@websiteclosers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube