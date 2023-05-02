A Device to Treat and Reuse 90% of Laundry Wastewater by Four Turkish Girls Wins $100,000 in The Earth Prize 2023

Irmak, Yagmur, Damla and Avjin - the Turkish girls behind Team Delavo, the winners of The Earth Prize 2023 competition

The team of teenage students from Bahçeşehir Koleji in Diyarbakır, Turkey, will be able to use the prize money to further develop and implement their idea.

The Earth Prize is all about bringing youth’s unrestricted thinking to the table, inspiring them, helping them collaborate and build networks, and ultimately, turn great ideas into action.” — Angela McCarthy, CEO of The Earth Foundation