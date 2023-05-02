Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI) Presents the Carol R. Marshall Award to Katie Lawler of U.S. Bank
Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI) is the leading organization in defining business integrity to make the world a better, more ethical place. We provide ethics and compliance professionals with the tools they need to become great leaders, build exceptio
Annual award recognizing innovative leaders in the Ethics & Compliance industry will be presented during IMPACT 2023, ECI’s annual global ethics conference
ECI is proud to present the Carol R. Marshall Award to Katie Lawler, in recognition of her leadership and fierce dedication to ethics, compliance and risk management.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI (Ethics & Compliance Initiative), the leading organization defining the future of business integrity, presents its prestigious Carol R. Marshall Award for Innovation in Corporate Ethics to Katie Lawler, Senior Vice President, and Global Chief Ethics Officer at U.S. Bank. The award will be presented by Paul Knopp, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of KPMG, sponsor of the Marshall Award. Knopp will share his perspective on the importance of ethics & compliance, both personally and as a CEO.
— Patricia J. Harned, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ECI.
The annual Marshall Award, now in its 12th year, is presented to an ethics & compliance practitioner whose achievements exemplify the leadership and innovative practices modeled by the late ECI Fellows Chair Carol R. Marshall. A public call for nationwide nominations was made earlier this year, with the final selection made by an independent committee of practitioners who represent the ethics & compliance industry. Previous award winners can be found here.
“ECI is proud to present the Carol R. Marshall Award to Katie Lawler, in recognition of her leadership and fierce dedication to ethics, compliance and risk management. Katie’s visionary thinking and adaptable leadership approach to ethics has earned her the trust and respect of our industry,” said Patricia J. Harned, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ECI. “She has advanced the field of business ethics by expanding the scope of what it means to be an ethical leader and practitioner, while giving voice to thousands of U.S. Bank employees to support one another and do the right thing.”
Since 2017, Lawler has led the Global Office of Ethics and Business Conduct for U.S. Bank. In her role, she serves as the company’s ambassador to reinforce the bank’s commitment to operating with ethics and integrity. As Chief Ethics Officer, Lawler established a strategy around a new and innovative approach for financial services; creating psychological safety in the workplace. This allows employees to use their voices to report unethical conduct and share ideas for improvement and growth. Her focus on the employee experience has created opportunities for open and honest conversations during numerous company engagement events, connecting psychological safety to key company initiatives around innovation and inclusion.
“For nine consecutive years, U.S. Bank has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®, and Katie’s leadership has been instrumental in this global recognition,” said Jim Chosy, senior executive vice president and general counsel for U.S. Bank. “It’s fitting that she would be honored with this distinguished personal accolade in Corporate Ethics. Katie’s exemplary commitment and forward thinking on how we integrate ethics in all we do has benefited our employees, communities and customers near and far.”
Since joining U.S. Bank in 2002, Katie has served in multiple leadership roles with the Law Division and Human Resources, including Deputy General Counsel, Senior Vice President and Director of Inclusion and Employee Relations and Human Resources Chief Risk Officer. As an active member of the Twin Cities community where she resides with her husband, Charlie, and their two children, Katie serves on the board of trustees of Wallin Education Partners and Scholars in Finance.
ECI is grateful to KPMG for funding the 2023 Marshall Award, as its generous contribution and commitment to the ethics and compliance industry is without comparison.
About Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI)
ECI is the leading organization in defining business integrity to make the world a better, more ethical place. We provide ethics and compliance professionals with the tools they need to become great leaders, build exceptional teams, and create ethical workplaces that set the highest standard. We equip companies and organizations for success by giving them the confidence that they are doing the right thing, and the intelligence to anticipate what is coming around the corner. For more information about ECI and become a member visit www.ethics.org.
# # #
For media inquiries and interviews contact Carol Levey, ECI Vice President, Marketing.
Carol B Levey
Independent Events and Media, Inc.
+1 818-692-6549
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn