Hoopis Performance Network and Cornerstone OnDemand Form Strategic Partnership to Distribute Digital Content
Hoopis Performance Network and Cornerstone OnDemand announce a strategic partnership making some of HPN’s content available to their 70,000,000 online learners.
Many of our customers are looking for modern and engaging content specifically in the financial services space. This partnership provides a great additional resource for our customers.”NORTHFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The need for digital learning has increased significantly in recent years due to the Covid pandemic and economic turbulence. Employees are having to make the shift to access more virtual learning and development content. As technology and artificial intelligence continue to replace workers to increase efficiency, Using the power of AI, organizations can re-invigorate their learning and development experience, make relevant content accessible anytime and anywhere, accelerate talent and career movement, and make skills the universal language of growth and success.
— Andrea Sennett - Cornerstone Principal Partner Manager
“We’re thrilled to be partnered with HPN, an expert financial services content provider” said Andrea Sennett, Cornerstone Principal Partner Manager. “Many of our customers are looking for modern and engaging content specifically in the financial services space. This partnership provides a great additional resource for Cornerstone Content Anytime customers.”
HPN’s initial offering within Cornerstone’s Content Hub will feature financial wellness content for employees as well as Spanish and investment planning content for financial professionals. There are currently 70 modules that are live with another 130 planned for this quarter. HPN is dedicated to producing a large library of content and has up to 500 modules in the works for this year.
“We’re very excited to be recognized and selected to distribute our digital content through Cornerstone On Demand,” said Harry Hoopis, CEO of HPN. “Strategically partnering with the largest learning management system provider in the business provides a great opportunity for us to scale our distribution and make a bigger impact in the world.”
HPN is one of the premier digital content providers to insurance and financial services organizations – serving clients in over 30 countries worldwide. HPN is one of fifty-four digital content providers featured today in the Cornerstone OnDemand Content Hub and only one of five from the financial services content space. HPN partners with the top experts and practitioners in financial services to provide learning content for financial advisors, leaders/managers, home office employees and financial wellness for consumers.
About Hoopis Performance Network
For more than a decade, Hoopis Performance Network has been a global leader in providing digital sales and leadership development learning solutions. HPN’s digital resources are designed to increase productivity and retention. In addition, they are scalable and customizable, depending on your organization’s virtual learning and development needs. Visit HPN to LEARN MORE.
About Cornerstone
Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with a next-generation talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential platform, built on an open architecture designed for neutrality and scale, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 100 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.
Richard Cleary
Hoopis Performance Network
+1 847-716-1800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube