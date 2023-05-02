Submit Release
A Loving Father and Comical Author Glyn Davies Shares His Book ‘Santa’s Disastrous Delivery’

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa is a significant character when it comes to holiday sales. Santa is quite difficult to miss with his red cap, rosy cheeks, and Christmas happiness. When it comes to holiday figures, Santa is major. Which is why Glyn Davies writes a new twist of Santa’s hilarious adventure through his book ‘Santa’s Disastrous Delivery’. The book follows the chaotic events when a bumbling Santa tries to deliver presents. After accidently causing all kinds of mayhem inside the house, Santa is confronted by police as he climbs out a window. The situation is made worse by two mischievous naughty reindeer using magic to bring inanimate objects to life. The whole experience escalates as concrete gnomes, a snowman and a garden windmill come to life causing mayhem before Santa can bring it all to normality. Can Santa restore order to an increasingly disastrous and crazy situation?

When asked about his inspiration in writing the book, Glyn answers, “My love of the just, plain daft & the desire to make my children laugh.”

As a child of the 50's Glyn Davies was brought up on the television programs of Mr. Pastry, The Marx Bros, Laurel & Hardy, Charlie Chaplin & many more - which is where his love of slapstick and the absurd comes from. He gets the biggest thrill from making people smile. With his writing, he hopes to entertain, not just children but anyone who is still a kid inside. His previous promotional activities include a TV interview with Logan Crawford which is available on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srKGzANTuC4. To know more about the author, you may visit his website at https://sites.google.com/view/glyndaviesbooksfor-children/home.
If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Audible-Santas-Disastrous-Delivery/dp/B0BSVPYZ7W/.

