Quantiphi’s Qollecitve.CX honored with the AI Excellence Award 2023 for ‘Intelligent Agent’ Category
This award acknowledges the transformative work Qollective.CX has done for our enterprise customers in building frictionless customer experience and driving lasting customer loyalty”MARLBOROUGH, MA, US, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first Digital Engineering company, today announced that its enterprise experience management platform has received the AI Excellence Award for the ‘Intelligent Agent’ category presented by the Business Intelligence Group.
Qollective.CX is a modular AI platform that empowers enterprise customers to build unified experiences via AI-powered virtual agents along with a host of experience management tools. After its launch in November 2022, Qollective.CX has been successful in transforming experience workflows for prominent customers including a large bank in Brazil, a global biopharmaceutical company, and a healthcare technology company in the US.
This Business Awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems. The award announcement is a testament to Quantiphi establishing it firmly among the leading AI hyper-scaler platforms.
Qollective.CX was recognized for its successful implementations, industry-ready virtual agents, and continuous improvement features that make virtual agents smarter over time.
“The paradigm shift towards enterprise experience management is being fueled by AI innovations to help organizations focus on reducing contact center cost and boosting agent productivity.," said Gaurav Johar, Global Practice Leader for Conversational AI, at Quantiphi. "This award acknowledges the transformative work Qollective.CX has done for our enterprise customers in building frictionless customer experience and driving lasting customer loyalty."
With this new recognition, the Qollective.CX platform continues to onboard new customers who are interested in revamping their total experience with AI-powered tools. Qollective’s capabilities, success stories, and live demos can be accessed at qollective.quantiphi.com.
About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of businesses. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer.
For more on Quantiphi’s capabilities, visit: www.quantiphi.com
