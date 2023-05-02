Submit Release
FINTRAC, SFO, and more to present at CI’s Annual Canadian Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Institute (CI) is excited to announce the return of the 22nd Annual Canadian Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime. This flagship event brings together Canada’s prominent regulators with industry thought leaders from the financial institutions sector to explore ongoing concerns faced by Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Financial Crime professionals during a time of increased fraud, advanced technologies, and strengthened regulations.

Speakers include:
• Sarah Paquet, Director and Chief Executive Officer, FINTRAC
• Donna Achimov, Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy Director, FINTRAC
• Erin Hunt, Director General, Financial Crimes and Security Division, Department of Finance Canada
• John Corelli, Chief Counsel, Ontario Serious Fraud Office (SFO)
• Kevin deBruyckere, MBA, CAMS, Director, AML & Investigations, British Columbia Lottery Corporation
• Rosalind Laruccia, AVP Internal Audit, Enterprise Risk & Corp. Functions, Laurentian Bank of Canada
• Jeff Thomson, Senior RCMP Intelligence Analyst, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC)
• Jay Turnbull, Director, Fraud Intelligence and Strategy, Mastercard

Topics to be covered include:
• Modernizing and Strengthening Canada’s AML Regime
• Breaking Down FATF Recommendations and International AML/CFT Legislative Developments in the EU, US, and UK
• Navigating Financial Crime and Money Laundering Risks Associated with Online Gambling and Sports Betting in a Complex Regulatory Environment

Full information about the event be found at: https://www.canadianinstitute.com/anti-money-laundering-financial-crime/

# # #
A unique organization, The Canadian Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.

Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, CI operates as a think-tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.

Joanna Chung
The Canadian Institute
j.chung@canadianinstitute.com

