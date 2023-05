FINTRAC, SFO, and more to present at CI’s Annual Canadian Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Institute (CI) is excited to announce the return of the 22nd Annual Canadian Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime. This flagship event brings together Canada’s prominent regulators with industry thought leaders from the financial institutions sector to explore ongoing concerns faced by Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Financial Crime professionals during a time of increased fraud, advanced technologies, and strengthened regulations.Speakers include:• Sarah Paquet, Director and Chief Executive Officer, FINTRAC• Donna Achimov, Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy Director, FINTRAC• Erin Hunt, Director General, Financial Crimes and Security Division, Department of Finance Canada• John Corelli, Chief Counsel, Ontario Serious Fraud Office (SFO)• Kevin deBruyckere, MBA, CAMS, Director, AML & Investigations, British Columbia Lottery Corporation• Rosalind Laruccia, AVP Internal Audit, Enterprise Risk & Corp. Functions, Laurentian Bank of Canada• Jeff Thomson, Senior RCMP Intelligence Analyst, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC)• Jay Turnbull, Director, Fraud Intelligence and Strategy, MastercardTopics to be covered include:• Modernizing and Strengthening Canada’s AML Regime• Breaking Down FATF Recommendations and International AML/CFT Legislative Developments in the EU, US, and UK• Navigating Financial Crime and Money Laundering Risks Associated with Online Gambling and Sports Betting in a Complex Regulatory EnvironmentFull information about the event be found at: https://www.canadianinstitute.com/anti-money-laundering-financial-crime/ # # #A unique organization, The Canadian Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, CI operates as a think-tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.