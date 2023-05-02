New Online Pharmacy Allows Members to Receive Generic Medications at the Wholesale Price
Vivmeds Pharmacy provides cost savings up to 95 percent for members with high drug co-paysDENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the aim of reducing the cost burden of drugs on Americans, Vivmeds Pharmacy, soon to launch nationally, allows members to receive their generic medications at the wholesale price at which pharmacies acquire their medications.
Vivmeds Pharmacy provides cost savings of up to 95 percent for people with no insurance or high drug co-pays.
Vivmeds members can receive generic drugs that their insurance doesn't fully cover due to their plans’ high deductibles. Members can fill prescriptions for three or six months or a year and choose between their insurance or Vivmeds Pharmacy plans.
Vivmeds Pharmacy, a Black, woman-owned business, was founded in 2020 by Dr. Maria Dominic as a Denton, Texas-based pharmacy 20 miles from Dallas. The pharmacy has served over 4,000 customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area since 2020.
Having actively worked with big chain pharmacies, hospitals and rural clinics, Dr. Dominic has seen patients skipping medically necessary prescriptions or not purchasing medicine because of the high cost.
"Given the range of health conditions that many adults face, from high cholesterol and high blood pressure to arthritis, diabetes and more, it's not unusual for some people to take five or more different prescription drugs per day," Dr. Dominic said. "Non-adherence to medication can have a significant impact on patients, both in terms of their health outcomes and overall quality of life. Some of the possible effects of non-medication adherence include poor health outcomes like a heart attack or stroke, reduced life expectancy, psychological effects on patients and increased healthcare costs if hospitalization or other medical interventions are needed."
For more information about Vivmeds Pharmacy or to sign up for a membership, visit vivmeds.com. An annual membership, currently available only in Texas, is $131.95.
About Vivmeds Pharmacy
Vivmeds Pharmacy, a wellness online and in-store retail and compounding pharmacy, provides access to Americans. Our focus is to reduce the cost burden of drugs on Americans and deliver crystal-clear drug pricing to our patients. At Vivmeds, we accept most insurance. However, an individual without insurance coverage or a high co-pay could benefit from our membership service subscription program.
