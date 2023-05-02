Never Give Up Day 2023 (Aug. 18)

Submit Release
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Give Up Day on August 18 is a global celebration day focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. The long-term well-being of society and the strength of our economy depend on people's ability to weather adversity. This celebration day highlights the efforts and courage of extraordinary people who simply refuse to give in to life's challenges. The interest that Never Give Up Day generates for its annual celebration is phenomenal. More than 80 cities in the US and Canada proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day. The media embraces Never Give Up Day with national and local print and in many parts of the country people flock online to spread the word of encouragement. This year Never Give Up Day is guaranteed 2400 media placements across 100 cities nationwide, reaching an audience of 190 million people in the US and Canada.

For companies and associations of all shapes and sizes, sponsoring or hosting an event on Never Give Up Day provides a tangible social and economic benefit. This celebration has a significant impact on specific industries and offers an opportunity for marketers to be extremely expressive about their product, brand services, or call to action.

Never Give Up Day identifies every mission's purpose.

For more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
info@nevergiveupday.com

Alain Horowitz
Never Give Up Day
+1 929-388-2146
email us here

