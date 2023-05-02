Dubai based Mozanta Technologies Opened New ‘Center of Excellence’ for eCommerce Technology Solutions
Mr. Susanth Kurunthil, Chief Executive Officer, Infoparks inaugurated the new facility on 29th April, 2023
Dubai: Mozanta caters to numerous firms and SMBs in the Middle East. The new center will enhance the ability to serve clients more effectively and efficientlyKOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new office in Kochi, India is the Centre of Excellence for eCommerce Technology Solutions, focusing on the development of cutting-edge solutions for eCommerce. Mozanta had leveraged a decade of retail experience and technological expertise to roll out a comprehensive eCommerce platform named ShopSphere - last year. The new office will be the epicenter of Research and development, as ShopSphere continues to emerge with advanced features of immersive and personalized commerce, AI & metaverse based shopping experience for the shoppers. Mozanta Technologies currently has two state of the art world class ‘Development Centers’ in Technopark, Trivandrum, India and one Global Customer Success Center’ in Dubai, and this is our fourth in the line at Kochi, India.
"We are excited to open our new Centre of Excellence in Kochi, which is a strategic move for our company," said Ashish Thomas, Centre Head and Product Director of Mozanta Technologies. "This office will serve as a hub for developing innovative eCommerce technology solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients."
Mozanta Technologies is committed to delivering customized and effective eCommerce solutions to its clients, and this new office space will allow the company to continue to do so. The move to the larger office will also create more job opportunities in the region.
The location of the new center - Infopark Kochi offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class facilities, making it an ideal location for the new Centre of Excellence for eCommerce Technology Solutions. The park boasts a robust IT infrastructure, reliable power and internet connectivity and houses over 50000 professionals across different MNCs. Mozanta is committed to delivering innovative eCommerce solutions to businesses of all sizes, and its new collaborative office space in Kochi is a testament to its ongoing commitment to its clients and employees.
For more information about Mozanta Technologies and its eCommerce solutions, please visit the company website www.mozanta.com
