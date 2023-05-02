Give The Gift of Carbon Neutral Diamond Fine Jewelry This Mother's Day with J'evar
This Mother's Day, celebrate the ultimate symbol of sustainability with a gift as beautiful as the bond between a mother and her child.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach Mother's Day, it is time to start thinking about the perfect gift for the most important woman in our lives. J'evar, a fine jewelry brand representing the essence of pure love and appreciation, offers the perfect choices with their stunning and meaningful jewelry pieces.
— Amish Shah, Founder of J'evar
J'evar believes that fine jewelry is more than just a beautiful accessory - it is a representation of the precious moments in life. What is more precious than the bond between a mother and child? Jevar's jewelry pieces are designed to express the love and appreciation we have for our mothers and to keep those sentiments alive forever through design collections like the Lotus Petals.
Jevar's jewelry pieces are meaningful in design and build keeping sustainability at its core. They use recycled gold to craft their jewelry and carbon neutral lab grown diamonds grown by ALTR using Solar Energy, making them an eco-friendly choice for the environmentally conscious. With J'evar, you can give your mother a gift that she will treasure forever and feel good about doing it.
“J'evar is not just a fine jewelry brand, it is a storyteller, capturing and immortalizing the most precious moments in your life. J’evar Jewelry reflects your most treasured memories, worn close to your heart for eternity “said Amish Shah, Founder of J'evar. “Like carbon-neutral diamonds and recycled gold, a mother's love is pure, timeless, and precious. This Mother's Day, celebrate the ultimate symbol of sustainability with a gift as beautiful as the bond between a mother and her child.”
Jevar offers a range of carbon neutral diamond jewelry for you to choose from, including the Beating Hearts Collection, Lotus Petals Collection, and Elements. Their collections feature diamond necklaces, diamond pendants, diamond bracelets, and diamond earrings, each crafted with the finest materials, making every piece a treasure to be cherished for years to come. These meaningful and sustainable jewelry pieces are guaranteed to make any mother feel special and loved, making it the perfect gift for Mother's Day.
Visit J'evar's website at www.jevar.co to view the full collection and find the perfect gift for the most important woman in your life this Mother's Day.
About J'evar: Diamonds Made Not Born. Influenced by art and architecture, J'EVAR is a luxury fine jewelry brand known for artisanal craftsmanship, innovative designs, and exceptional gem quality. Grown with renewable energy by harnessing solar power, sourced exclusively from the House of ALTR, J'evar uses the finest Type IIa Lab Grown diamonds that refract light with unmatched beauty and luminosity. As a purpose-driven brand, J’evar is committed to sustainability, using recycled metals and carbon neutral practices, in compliance with GHG (Green House Gas) Protocol Scope 1 and 2. Celebrating heritage and pushing the boundaries of creativity, J'evar is melding the traditional and the contemporary, with obsessive attention to details, designing fine luxury jewelry that elevates creativity to unsurpassed heights where there is no compromise between sustainability and beauty. Inspired by India's jewelry making heritage. Incubated with New York's glamor and energy, J'evar makes Jewelry with a Conscience.
Stephen Francy
Rubenstein PR
+1 212-805-3017
sfrancy@rubensteinpr.com
