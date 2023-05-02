Polycarbonate: The Key to Lightweight and Resilient Solar Panels
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Polycarbonate Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Engineering Plastics Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID-19 and the fluctuations in the crude oil prices. All the existing capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.
Polycarbonate (PC), a highly versatile thermoplastic polymer, has witnessed strong growth in past decade, and it is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to its exceptional properties. The global Polycarbonate market is segmented into virgin and compounded / blended forms. Around 50% of polycarbonate produced is sold as virgin resin while the remaining is either blended or compounded. The global Polycarbonate market has grown at an annual average of 2% between 2016 to 2020 on the back of strong demand from PC end-user industries such as Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, and Construction. The global Polycarbonate market was impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic with an estimated decline of around 3% in term of volume. The demand bounced back in 2021 on the back of strong recovery in automotive, construction and other end-use applications.
The global polycarbonate demand is dominated by the polycarbonate sheets production to serve the construction sector. The dynamics in the electrical & electronics, automotive and construction industries have a major impact on the global polycarbonate market. The downturn observed in the automotive industry owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the global semiconductor shortage had a severe impact on the automotive industry. In the long-term forecast, Polycarbonate demand is expected to be strong especially in countries with large populations such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. Further the improving standard of living coupled with increasing purchasing power among consumers will keep the regional polycarbonate demand high. Asia has historically witnessed healthy growth rates in demand mainly driven by the burgeoning economy of China, South Korea, and India. Polycarbonate demand will also grow as a result of the continued shift of automobile production away from the mature markets to the developing economies in Asia-Pacific.
In terms of Polycarbonate demand by end use, Building & Construction is one of the largest outlets of Polycarbonate accounting for 1/4th of the global demand, followed by electrical & electronics and automotive end use. The growth of the global polycarbonate consumption will strongly depend on the economic growth as well as the other dynamics in the construction and the automotive sector, fluctuations in the energy market and the automotive industry.
Solar Industry, an emerging outlet for Polycarbonates
Polycarbonate consumption has been rising in the solar industry in recent years, as it is used in various applications such as photovoltaic (PV) panels, skylights, greenhouses, and canopies. The high durability and impact resistance of polycarbonate make it an ideal material for solar panel manufacturing, as it can withstand harsh weather conditions and ensure long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance. Furthermore, polycarbonate's transparency and excellent light transmission properties enable it to maximize sunlight absorption by solar cells, thereby enhancing the efficiency and overall performance of the solar panel. Its cost-effectiveness makes it an attractive choice for manufacturers seeking to produce high-quality solar panels at a reasonable price. Polycarbonate is also used in the top layer of PV panels to provide a protective layer for the underlying cells, as well as in the back sheets to offer electrical protection and insulation for wiring and junction boxes. As governments worldwide implement policies and incentives to promote clean energy, the solar energy market is growing, leading to increased demand for solar panels. This trend is driving the popularity of polycarbonate as a material of choice for solar panel manufacturing.
The global Polycarbonate resins strategy report describes the global Polycarbonate industry outlook, with focus on country, applications, and other end-use scenarios. The study provides:
Market Data & Forecast (Short-term and Long-term)
• Demand-Supply Analysis
• Demand Composition, by Applications
• Capacity & Production
• Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)
• Sales & Revenue
• Pricing Analysis
• Market Dynamics
Country Summaries & Product Review
• Supply Demand Balance
• Polycarbonate resins Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use
• at regional and country level
• Polycarbonate resins Market analysis for Production, Capacity and Demand, at regional and country level
• Historical, Current & Market Forecast
• Macro-economic factors like GDP, Population and World Economic integration
• Economic & Energy Outlook
• Industry & Policy Developments
• End-use Industry / Applications Market
• Reasoning & Analysis
• Insightful Commentary
• Comparative Analysis
• Latest Trends and market developments
• Strategic Issues and Recommendations
• Business Opportunity Assessment
