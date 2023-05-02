Submit Release
Moviestorm launch FirstStage, the pioneering VR-based content creation platform

Natural user interface examples (from top left) - wristpad, asset library, cameras, collaboration, controllers, motion capture

Quickly and simply create virtual scenes with motion captured band performances anywhere

FirstStage is based upon research to enable production teams to take full creative control of pre production planning, or the creation of immersive experiences.

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After 3.5 years of expert European research and 3.5 years of product development, FirstStage is now out of beta and available as a general release directly from the Moviestorm website.

This pioneering new content creation platform has been developed to enable creatives and subject experts to take full control of their creative process by providing an intuitive VR-based ‘natural user interface’ toolset.

FirstStage supports a variety of production needs, from fast iterative exploration and testing of production ideas, whether for film, TV, theatre or games, through to the low cost delivery of finished player apps for immersive learning and VR experiences.

With real-time remote collaboration, users can jump onto a virtual stage from anywhere and work productively, in their roles as a team, and communicate ideas and solutions to others as images, video, or a VR experience.

FirstStage works with a standard VR setup connected to a gaming PC, and with a free trial and a personal licence available for just $10 per month provides an affordable and accessible creative solution.

“Literally the future of pre-production.”
Beta collaborator (Dr Evil Superbowl Advert) Greg Jordan, Bootleg Games

“FirstStage delivers a truly flexible creative environment.”
Beta collaborator (Music Video for the Metaverse) Pete Kirtley, Soundr

“You really are not prepared for how real working in VR is… with free movement and the ability to work productively with your team, you can suddenly see a whole host of opportunities and benefits.”
Beta collaborator (Beneath) Gene Fallaize, Cupsogue Pictures

Go to firststage.moviestorm.co.uk to find out more and register for the free trial.
Email andrew.kennedy@moviestorm.co.uk (Moviestorm CEO) if you have questions.
Visit Cambridge Independent Business News (https://www.cambridgeindependent.co.uk/news/moviestorm-s-previsualisation-software-firstsight-due-in-m-9308964/) to read a pre-release article.

Moviestorm Limited are developer/publishers of 3D animation software tools from the UK and also provide previs and bespoke development support services upon request.

Andrew Kennedy
Moviestorm Limited
+44 8443351984
andrew.kennedy@moviestorm.co.uk
Watch a 10 minute demo of how fast and simply complex scenes can be previsualised in FirstStage

