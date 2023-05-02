Fenagy Receives Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components.
It just makes me so proud that Fenagy, as of today, holds the ATMO Approved label as a best-in-class natural refrigerants company.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenagy, a Danish manufacturer of heat pumps and combined heating and cooling systems working with natural refrigerants, has received the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions and publisher of R744.com.
— Kim G. Christensen, Managing Director, Fenagy
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the “ATMO Approved” label last June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Other companies that have been awarded the label include TEKO, M&M Carnot, Secon, Mayekawa Europe, Efficient Energy, Güntner, Zudek, Novum, Temprite and SCM Frigo. Güntner, Secon, M&M Carnot, Zudek, TEKO and Temprite have renewed their labels in 2023.
“We have been involved in the transition of the refrigeration industry into natural refrigerants since the very beginning and we are very happy that ATMOsphere have developed a label to acknowledge companies as frontrunners on this important agenda,” said Kim G. Christensen, Managing Director for Fenagy. “It just makes me so proud that Fenagy, as of today, holds the ATMO Approved label as a best-in-class natural refrigerants company. The label is yet another way to prove that we are fully on track and aligned with our mission of developing, producing and selling environmentally friendly and efficient heating and cooling systems for our customers.”
The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744), hydrocarbons and ammonia (R717). In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO. “By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
Founded in 2020, Fenagy focuses on manufacturing efficient and competitive CO2 refrigeration systems and heat pumps.
Fenagy’s technology is based on electric refrigeration systems and heat pumps using CO2 as refrigerant. The units deliver an efficient supply of temperatures and performance, the company says, adding that each refrigeration system or heat pump is custom-built to meet the customer’s specific needs.
The core of Fenagy’s business is to help customers in industrial refrigeration and district heating with a green and sustainable transition.
CO2-based air source heat pumps are optimal for centralized heating applications up to 10MW (2,843TR), according to Christensen.
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
Christian Carlsen, Product manager for Aalborg Forsyning, a Danish group of utility companies, observed that Fenagy’s heat pump meets the required performance data. “The system, where the heat pump is an integrated part, has been reliable without any unexpected issues,” he said.
Carlsen added that Fenagy is “performing very well” in regard to servicing the system. “Furthermore they are optimizing the system online.” He concluded, “We are happy to collaborate with the company.”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
- published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
- hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
- written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and
- sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
