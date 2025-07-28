ATMOsphere Reapproves Natural Refrigerants Label for Güntner for the Third Time

ATMO Re-approved NatRefs Label Güntner

The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers and contractors of natural refrigerant systems and components.

This recognition underscores our leadership in shaping a more sustainable future for cooling.” — Michael Freiherr, Head of Technologies & Innovation MD, Güntner Europe

BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS , BELGIUM, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATMOsphere , a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions and publisher of NaturalRefrigerants.com, has reapproved the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label for Güntner , a German manufacturer of heat exchangers.Güntner was approved for the ATMOsphere label in 2022, its inaugural year. The company has since been reapproved for the label three straight years.“Being reapproved by ATMOsphere reflects our continued focus on meaningful climate impact through innovation,” said Michael Freiherr, Head of Technologies & Innovation Managing Director at Güntner Group Europe. “We concentrate our efforts where they matter most – reducing emissions during the use phase of our products.”The ATMO Approved label, launched in June 2022, was created to offer a global benchmark for identifying leading manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components. In 2024 the label’s scope expanded to include contractors and installers. The model for the label was updated in 2025 to quantify avoided TFA (trifluoroacetic acid) emissions thanks to an approved company’s use of natural refrigerants.Decades of collaborationGüntner’s roster of customers spans the globe and includes ABC Food Machinery , a Slovakian company that works in heating and refrigeration using ammonia (R717) and ammonia dimethyl ether (R723). Juraj Švingál, Technical Director at ABC, said his company has worked with Güntner for more than 25 years and that he could foresee them working together for the next 50.ABC and Güntner collaborated on a refrigeration project for a poultry processor, which Švingál said has met expectations.“The service is fine, but the response time is quite long, and some delivery times take longer than expected,” Švingál said. “We have got training opportunities on the selection program and some updates that they have integrated into their portfolio.”Quantifying PFAS/TFAA notable addition to the 2025 label criteria is the focus on eliminating PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which includes TFA, a byproduct of the atmospheric degradation of many HFO and HFC refrigerants. Recent research has deemed TFA a “planetary boundary threat” due to its potential risks to human and environmental health.“The label criteria around PFAS acknowledges what companies are doing to ensure they are PFAS-free,” said Marc Chasserot, the CEO and Founder of ATMOsphere. “ATMO Approved companies have the vision and leadership required to navigate the market today and help [organizations] move away from PFAS and global-warming synthetic alternatives.”Güntner is a founding member of the Coalition for PFAS Free Cooling & Heating, which promotes natural refrigerants as alternatives to PFAS in cooling and heating systems and ambitious PFAS regulations in Europe. ATMOsphere is also a founding member of the Coalition.Best-in-class certificationThe ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers and contractors market products and services to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace. Certified organizations can display the label on products, marketing materials, email signatures and trade show booths, boosting their visibility and helping end users identify best-in-class suppliers.To qualify, companies must demonstrate excellence across four pillars:● Company vision – a commitment to natural refrigerants as a core business.● Customer satisfaction – positive end-user testimonials confirming reliability and performance.● Measurable impact – mitigation of CO2 and TFA emissions.● Proactive training – investment in employee and stakeholder education.Additional information on the 2025 label and the registration form can be found here.Güntner is the 13th company to be approved for the ATMO Approved label in 2025, joining Ceptek, RefPlus, Novum, OLAB, Nihon Netsugen Systems, Equans Kältetechnik, Refra, GTS, Fenagy, ENNS Industrial Refrigeration, Zudek and SURE Solutions.About GüntnerFounded in 1931 in Munich as a refrigeration equipment manufacturer, our rise to being known as global experts in commercial cooling and industrial refrigeration is a result of our constant drive to evolve. Over our 90-year history in heat exchange technology, we’ve grown our operations exponentially. We now manufacture our cooling systems in plants across Europe, Asia and the Americas and operate all over the world.About ATMOsphereFor the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating and cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.

