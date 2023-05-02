Private Equity Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Advent, Carlyle, Warburg Pincus
The Latest Released Private Equity market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Private Equity market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Private Equity market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Advent International (United States), Apollo Global Management (United States), Blackstone (United States), Carlyle (United States), CVC Capital Partners (Luxembourg), EnCap Investments (United States), KKR (United States), Neuberger Berman (United States), TPG Capital (United States), Warburg Pincus (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Private Equity market to witness a CAGR of 6.21% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Private Investment, Endowments, Foundations, Pension Funds, Corporation Investment) by Type (Trust Fund, Contractual Fund, Capital Commitment) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Private Equity market size is estimated to increase by USD 303395.33 Million at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 696586.674Million
Definition:
Private equity is an alternative investment class and consists of capital that is not listed on a public exchange. Private equity is composed of funds and investors that directly invest in private companies, or that engage in buyouts of public companies, resulting in the delisting of public equity. Institutional and retail investors provide the capital for private equity, and the capital can be utilized to fund new technology, make acquisitions, expand working capital, and to bolster and solidify a balance sheet.
Market Trends:
• Increase in Private Equity Deals Across the Globe
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Volatility and Uncertainty in the IPO Market
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Disposable Income of Individual
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Private Equity Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Private Equity
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
