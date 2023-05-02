Popsters Inc. Releases Social Media Users Activity Report 2023
The 2023 Social Media Users Activity Report from Popsters Inc. reveals changes in social media activity since the pandemic beganDELAWARE, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Popsters, a social media content analytics tool, has released its yearly Social Media Users Activity Report 2023. The report covers a detailed analysis of activity on 8 popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram, YouTube, VK, and OK.
Based on the analysis of 240 million posts, the report provides statistics on activity for different content formats, engagement rate for different pages, and compares the data with results from 2021. The report offers insights into the latest trends and patterns in social media activity, enabling marketers to predict trends and optimize their social media strategies.
According to Arseniy Kushnir, CEO of Popsters Inc., "The Social Media Users Activity Report 2023 is an essential resource for any marketer looking to stay ahead of the curve. Our research shows that social media activity has changed significantly since the pandemic began, and marketers need to adapt their strategies accordingly."
The report includes detailed statistics on activity by day of the week, time of day, content type, length of text in posts, length of text by day of the week and time of day, and average engagement rate and frequency of page publishing depending on the size of the audience.
"We hope this study will help marketers to better understand their audience and catch the latest trends of 2023," added Kushnir.
The full 61-page report is available on Popsters' official website: https://popsters.com/blog/post/social-media-users-activity-report-2023.
About Popsters Inc.:
Popsters is a social media content analytics tool. The company provides a platform for users to analyze posts of any public page in 10 social networks, get competitor pages statistics, generate reports, and make competitive analyses. Popsters' mission is to help businesses focus on the quality of content marketing, understand how some posts' characteristics can affect post activity, and get competitors' insights to use in their own work.
Arseniy Kushnir
Popsters Inc.
support@popsters.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube