Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Gala: A Spectacular Evening Honoring the Next Generation of Canadian Business Leaders
On the evening of April 19, 2023, The Ritz-Carlton in Toronto played host to the Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner. The ceremony recognized 40 exceptional business leaders who have made significant contributions to their industries before the age of 40.
Selected by a Business Elite’s Advisory Board, the honorees represent a diverse array of industries and have demonstrated exceptional expertise, vision, and innovation in their respective fields. The award ceremony provided an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of these young business leaders and to honor their potential to shape the future of the business community.
"The Business Elite's '40 Under 40' Award Ceremony is a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of the next generation of business leaders," said director Viktor Gjorgjieski, Ph.D. "These young men and women are trailblazers in their fields and have already made significant contributions to the business world."
Following the award ceremony, guests enjoyed a lavish gala dinner that provided an opportunity to network and connect with other distinguished business leaders. The Ritz-Carlton in Toronto offered a sumptuous setting for the event, and guests indulged in an exquisite culinary experience featuring the finest ingredients and impeccable service.
"This has been an absolute honor," said Laddie Rai, CEO at Zimun. "I met so many great people today and I can’t wait to continue this journey because when we support one another, we inspire one another and it’s endless, it’s boundless. Thank you to the entire Business Elite team because we were able to connect and meet each other in a space that probably would have not happened otherwise."
The Managing Director of Palm Holdings, one of Canada's top 50 largest hotel companies, Anil Taneja, in his award acceptance speech said: “It’s a pleasure to be here. More than anything, I’m looking forward to meet everyone tonight and start changing the world together”.
The 2023 Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner was an opportunity to honor the achievements of young business leaders and to celebrate the potential of the next generation of the business community. Lucy Bao, an exceptional entrepreneur among the 2023 Honorees shared her inspirational story and send a message to everyone in the room: “Five years ago, when my company, Blockchain Venture Capital Inc started, we started funding at 10 cents a share and a lot of people just ignored us. Last year, Blockchain Venture Capital Inc went public on the Canadian security exchange. Four days later, our market cap was $168 million. So, it is really important that we believed in ourselves, and we do, and we believe in what we do, because there are a lot of young entrepreneurs in society who are looking up to us!”
This Business Elite’s Gala is a reminder of the importance of innovation, leadership, and creativity in driving the success of the business world.
About Business Elite Awards
This prestigious and noble award recognizes the talent and potential of the most successful business leaders and connects them via networking. The event aims to provide opportunities for expansion and growth for promising businesses. Business Elite Awards celebrates and recognizes the unique, committed, and passionate leadership of talented young leaders worldwide and gives them a professional boost in order to increase their impact.
