DynamicPacks Technologies releases SmartProfiler for Office 365 - A CIS Benchmark tool for Office 365 security
DynamicPacks Technologies launches SmartProfiler Assessment tool designed to perform a security and compliance assessment for Office 365 using CIS Benchmark.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON WA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DynamicPacks Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of software solutions, today announced the release of SmartProfiler Security and Compliance software for Microsoft Office 365 (M365). SmartProfiler for Office 365 software helps corporates and individuals assess their risks and compliance status for Office 365 subscriptions based on CIS Benchmark for Office 365 Foundation Control 8.2 SmartProfiler helps in taking proactive measures to improve their overall health and security posture of Office 365.
SmartProfiler is a tool that has been specifically developed to support CIS Standards for Office 365 Foundation (M365) and Microsoft Azure. It is worth noting that SmartProfiler provides a more comprehensive set of tests than the CIS Benchmark for Office 365 Foundation, offering a total of 138 tests across all relevant categories. While the CIS benchmark provides only 87 tests, SmartProfiler's additional 51 tests are specifically designed by DynamicPacks Technologies Office 365 team to ensure that every aspect of Office 365 is covered.
As an experienced provider of Office 365 services, DynamicPacks Technologies have worked with clients across the globe to develop tests that address Office 365 misconfigurations and other common issues. With SmartProfiler, our clients can rest assured that they are receiving the most comprehensive suite of tests available for Office 365 environments.
SmartProfiler for Office 365 is a multi-tenant tool. Customers can add unlimited Office 365 tenants, perform a security and compliance scan and then generate a report. The dashboard provides overall summary to help you understand overall security posture of your Office 365 environment. The report generated by SmartProfiler contains impact and recommended actions to fix the issues. The product is priced at $3999 per Office 365 tenant.
DynamicPacks Technologies recognizes that many organizations are still seeking a reliable tool to support their security efforts in Office 365 using an automated tool, and DynamicPacks Technologies believes that SmartProfiler for Office 365 will be a game-changer for these organizations. With its comprehensive set of tests and robust capabilities, SmartProfiler is poised to help organizations achieve their security goals and safeguard their Office 365 environments against emerging threats.
More information about SmartProfiler of Office 365 Assessment can be found here: https://microsoft-assessment.com/smartprofiler-office-365-security-and-compliance-assessment/
