Education 2.0 Conference Reviews Growing Scam Offenses Targeting The Young Generation
Education 2.0 Conference's panelists reviewed scam offenses and fraud targeting the young generation while sharing tips on how institutions can collaborateLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The proliferation of scam offenses, fraud, and negative reviews on the internet has caused an alarming rise in incidents targeting young people. In this digital age, children are more vulnerable than ever to online predators and fraudulent schemes. That's why it's imperative that students be educated and empowered to recognize, prevent, and avoid these dangers, highlighted experts at one of the panel discussions of the Education 2.0 Conference that took place at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, UAE, from December 16-18, 2022.
Panelists addressed that one of the best ways to combat these scam offenses is through education, and now there is a new initiative to educate young students on how to spot and avoid scam offenses. This new initiative focuses on teaching students to be savvy regarding online shopping, avoiding phishing scams, and recognizing the telltale signs of spam or fraud. Students need to look at online sellers' reviews and assess whether a particular site is legitimate, how to identify phishing emails and avoid providing personal details to scammers, revealed the panelists at Education 2.0 Conference.
"Students are particularly vulnerable to scam offenses due to their innocence and inexperience with technology. However, the internet is a vital part of modern life, and it is crucial that we teach children how to navigate it safely," reviewed Shobhit Behal, Manager at the Education 2.0 Conference. "By educating them on scam/spam prevention, we can create a more secure and confident future for our youth. Parents can also rest assured that their kids are equipped with the right tools that can help them stay safe and secure from online fraudsters."
In conclusion, scam prevention through education is an urgent matter. Therefore, we need to pay quick attention to these growing scammy activities by discussing, brainstorming, and deriving possible solutions to help students stay safe online. Education 2.0 Conference is a global platform that hosts the brightest minds in the sector. One can thoroughly explore the opportunity to network and collaborate with other institutions to generate more awareness and share solutions to combat such scam offenses by fraudsters targeting students at this education summit.
