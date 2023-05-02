Prebiotic Food Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Jarrow Formulas, Kirkman Group, Nexira SAS
Prebiotic Food Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Prebiotic Food Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Prebiotic Food market to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Prebiotic Food Comprehensive Study by Type (Functional Oligosaccharides, Polysaccharides, Polyol, Others), Application (Household, Medical, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Source (Roots, Grains, Vegetables). The Prebiotic Food market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.68 Billion at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.07 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Prebiotic Food Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Prebiotic Food market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cargill, Incorporated (United States), Ingredion Incorporated (United States), CPIngredients, LLC (United States), Jarrow Formulas, Inc. (United States), Kirkman Group, Inc. (United States), Nexira SAS (France), Danone SA (France), Beghin Meiji S.A. (France), DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Definition:
The prebiotic food market refers to the market for foods that contain non-digestible food ingredients that stimulate the growth and activity of beneficial microorganisms in the gut. These prebiotics are often added to foods as functional ingredients to promote digestive health and overall well-being.
Market Trends:
Rising Demand in Dietory and Nutrition based Products
Market Drivers:
Rising Concern about Health and Nutrition
Market Opportunities:
Increasing Researcher and Development for Introduction of New Component
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Prebiotic Food Market: Functional Oligosaccharides, Polysaccharides, Polyol, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Prebiotic Food Market: Household, Medical, Others
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Prebiotic Food Market
Prebiotic Food Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)
Prebiotic Food Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)
Prebiotic Food Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Prebiotic Food Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Prebiotic Food Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Prebiotic Food
Prebiotic Food Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Prebiotic Food Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
