Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market to See Competition Rise | Oracle, SAP, IBM, Microsoft
Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software market to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others) by Component (Software, Service) by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud) by Function (Finance, HUMAN RESOURCE (HR), Supply Chain, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ME. The Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.7 Billion at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6.5 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Anaplan (United States), Workday (United States), Adaptive Insights (United States), Infor (United States), CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc), Capgemini SE (France), Others
Definition:
Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software refers to a category of business management software that helps organizations to plan, budget, forecast, and report on their financial and operational performance. EPM software provides a range of tools and features that help businesses to analyze their data, identify key performance indicators (KPIs), and make data-driven decisions.
Market Trends:
Cloud-based EPM software is becoming increasingly popular, as it offers greater flexibility and scalability than traditional on-premises solutions.
Market Drivers:
The need for greater visibility into organizational performance to drive decision-making.
Market Opportunities:
Increasing adoption of EPM software in small and medium-sized businesses.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market: On-premise, Cloud
Key Applications/end-users of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market?
• What you should look for in a Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Anaplan (United States), Workday (United States), Adaptive Insights (United States), Infor (United States), CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc), Capgemini SE (France), Others
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
