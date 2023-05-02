MoRE 2.0 Conference Studies Whether The Work From Home Trend Is A Legitimate Concern For Commercial Real Estate
Experts and professionals from the finance and real estate fields discussed the return of work from home trend and its impact on real estate.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Most employees don't return to the workplace as frequently as before the COVID outbreak. According to several statistics, fewer than half of employees enter an office on any given day. How has this impacted real estate trends?
It's still too early to tell whether such corporate demands will result in increased office work. Ultimately, customer behavior could change, making it challenging for employers to redeem themselves. Experts at MoRE 2.0 Conference believe that this attitude is impacting the real estate market. According to the experts, up to 20 percent of the official rented, and real estate property could be eliminated. Landlords will need to do a better job of meeting renters' needs in the remaining office space.
In today's uncertain business climate, companies are facing tough decisions regarding their physical office spaces. Many have resumed work from their existing offices, while a few others have opted to cut staff or let go of their leases. As vacancy rates gradually increase, the real estate industry is poised for a potential demand and price surge, unlike anything we've seen before.
As will be discussed at the MoRE 2.0 Conference, the real estate business has been significantly impacted by the move toward remote labor, especially in the case of commercial real estate. While some companies choose to reduce the size of their office space or relocate to more cost-effective areas, others are looking towards hybrid work models that let workers work from home occasionally while still coming into the office for meetings or collaboration. Due to this, property investors and developers should closely monitor the developments in remote work and change their tactics as necessary.
In addition, as more individuals seek larger houses and more outdoor space, the move toward remote work has increased demand for residential real estate in suburban and rural locations. Experts review this trend as a legit real estate issue, especially if scammers take advantage of the situation. For example, there are many real estate financial scams in which fraudsters try to sell fraudulent remote workspaces or advertise misleading details about the property. This will be discussed at the upcoming edition of the MoRE 2.0 Conference.
Both customers and real estate agents should be on the lookout for such spam and take the necessary safety measures. MoRE 2.0 Conference finance professionals advise doing extensive research on potential homes, working with legit real estate brokers, and exercising caution regarding unwanted offers or demands for personal information.
