UZBEKISTAN, May 1 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of the CIS platform for promoting multifaceted cooperation

On May 1, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Sergey Lebedev, who heads the mission of observers for the constitutional referendum in Uzbekistan.

The President of Uzbekistan sincerely thanked the Secretary General and the members of the Commonwealth mission for their active work in all regions of the country, as well as for high assessments of the course of the conduction and results of the referendum.

In turn, the head of an authoritative regional organization warmly congratulated the Leader and the multinational people of Uzbekistan on the successful organization of a nationwide vote in accordance with high international requirements and standards.

Confidence was expressed that the referendum results will become an important stage in building New Uzbekistan and the continuation of democratic reforms in the country.

At the meeting, the importance of the CIS platform for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, primarily in trade, economic, industrial and transport areas, was emphasized. The dynamics of the growth of investments in the Commonwealth space were noted. The fruitful results of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting, held in the city of Samarkand in March this year, were highly appreciated.

The main attention was also paid to further continuing active humanitarian exchanges.

Source: UzA