Manchin Announces $7.3 Million for Appalachian Council Head Start Program

May 01, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $7,388,210 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Appalachian Council Head Start Program in Charleston. Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that strengthen early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state. Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing more than $7.3 million to support the vital efforts of the Appalachian Council. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children,” said Senator Manchin.