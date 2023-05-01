House Bill 156 Printer's Number 1029
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fertilizer, further providing for definitions and for application of fertilizer to turf.
