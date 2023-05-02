David Brown, producer of the HBO Max film "THE FALLOUT", announces the launch of his podcast, the David Brown Podcast.

David Brown, producer of the critically acclaimed HBO MAX film THE FALLOUT, is thrilled to announce the launch of his new podcast, the David Brown Podcast.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Brown, producer of the critically acclaimed HBO MAX film THE FALLOUT, is thrilled to announce the launch of his new podcast, the David Brown Podcast. Episodes will air every Friday for the next twelve weeks. Available on all major platforms.

The David Brown Podcast will delve into David's personal experiences with abuse, grooming, parental addiction, trauma, business endeavors, the film industry, and the process of moving on. Through his own struggles and successes, David hopes to inspire others to overcome their own challenges and achieve their goals.

"As someone who has faced my fair share of challenges in life, I believe that it's important to share our stories and experiences," said David. "I hope that by sharing my own journey, I can help others who may be going through similar struggles."

In addition to discussing personal experiences, David will also be interviewing a range of guests, including fellow filmmakers, business leaders, and experts in various fields.

David's passion for helping others led him to create the David Brown Foundation, Inc. The foundation is dedicated to providing support and assistance to homeless LGBTQ+ youth, victims of domestic violence, and releasing non-violent offenders from jail while they await their trials.

Listeners can expect to hear honest, inspiring, and insightful conversations on the David Brown Podcast.

To stay up to date and listen to the latest episodes, visit www.dbpodcast.com.