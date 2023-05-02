David Stocker, Attorney Publishes New #LifeQuotes Web Blog

I want to help people to think more deeply about the choices they make in life, and to live with purpose and intention.” — David Stocker

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Stocker, Attorney, has launched a new web blog dedicated to inspiring readers with his unique and thought-provoking #LifeQuotes.

The blog, which can be found at https://davidstockerattorney.com, features a collection of David’s most popular quotes. Each quote is accompanied by the name of the speaker or author so the reader can further research that person.

“My goal with this blog is to provide readers with a source of inspiration and motivation,” said David. “I want to help people to think more deeply about the choices they make in life, and to live with purpose and intention.”

The blog also features a contact form where readers can submit their own #LifeQuotes for consideration.

For more information about David Stocker, Attorney, and his new #LifeQuotes web blog, please visit https://davidstockerattorney.com.

You can also follow David on Twitter (@StockerAttorney) and Instagram (@DavidStockerAttorney).

David Stocker, Attorney, does not provide legal services to the public. This press release, and the social media accounts referenced herein, are not solicitations to perform legal services for the public.