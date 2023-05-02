MARANO’s CBD Company is ready to launch its e-commerce site and start spreading hemp wellness across the country.
MARANO’s thinks outside the box when it comes to CBD and its favorite team of other Cannabinoids.
Welcome to Marano’s where information is always free and wellness is priceless!”ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Established as one of the pioneering CBD retailers in North Central Florida, MARANO's CBD Company is gearing up to launch its e-commerce platform and expand hemp wellness nationwide. Unlike the 40,000 hemp food permit holders in the state selling various CBD products, MARANO's operates exclusively as a CBD shop, rather than a smoke shop, vape store, or gas station supplementing their income with CBD sales.
— Johnny Marano
By focusing solely on CBD, MARANO's can concentrate on offering the highest quality products at affordable prices. This commitment, combined with knowledgeable staff available online and in person to answer any questions about CBD oil, CBD gummies, CBD creams, and D8, positions MARANO's among the top one percent of CBD establishments in the state. The company's retail and fulfillment center is situated in the scenic city of Ormond Beach, FL, just north of the World's Most Famous Beach.
MARANO's manufacturing is located in Boulder, CO, an ideal location for growing hemp and cannabis crops, as well as extracting and producing CBD oils, CBD gummies, CBD for dogs, and CBD creams. The physical store can be found at 455 S. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL, 32174, conveniently placed in the same plaza as one of Florida Healthcare's numerous offices, emphasizing the company's focus on wellness.
Innovative in its approach to CBD, MARANO's incorporates other cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, and CBN, which contribute to the wellness journey and play crucial roles in the development of their CBD oils, CBD creams, and CBD gummies. The hemp industry is just beginning to uncover the potential of the approximately 12 components that can have a significant impact on human health.
Hemp has a long history, with ancient Egyptian, Chinese, and Native American cultures cultivating and processing the plant for medicinal purposes long before the advent of modern CBD oil and CBD gummies. The endocannabinoid system is present in every individual, with receptors interacting with plant compounds to improve health, maintain wellness, and enhance lives.
MARANO's is both a retail and wholesale CBD company that has built its brand based on years of practical knowledge dating back to 2017. With integrity and customer service as guiding principles, founder Johnny Marano, who has 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, is committed to serving clients for the long term, not just making one-time sales. In addition to launching an e-commerce platform, MARANO's provides wholesaling and personalized support for startup CBD retailers and those interested in carrying different brands. The company is also considering additional retail locations and potential licensing agreements.
The MARANO's team is spread across the East Coast, with the president residing in Pennsylvania, the marketing and social media team based in Nashville, the retail outlet in North Florida, and the webmasters in South Florida. Manufacturing in Colorado ensures the production of high-quality CBD gummies, CBD oils, CBD creams, CBD for dogs, and D8 products.
MARANO's welcomes everyone to a place where information is always free and wellness is invaluable!
William Knecht
Nash-T Designs
email us here