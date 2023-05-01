Sports Law Podcast Highlights Attorney Christian Dennie of Fox Rothschild, a Firm Recognized as a Leader in the Industry
I love his decision last year to leave a boutique firm, where he had made his mark representing college and university athletic departments as well as athletes and coaches, to join Fox Rothschild.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that Christian Dennie, a sports lawyer and partner at Fox Rothschild LLP, is the featured guest on the Sports Law Expert Podcast. The podcast segment can be heard here.
Fox Rothschild’s nationwide Entertainment and Sports Law Department was honored recently by Hackney Publications as one of the “100 best firms with sports law practices you need to know about” on www.100lawfirms.com. This portal serves as a resource for those in the sports industry who need counsel with experience in sports law. Hackney Publications relies on readers, professors, and other industry experts in creating the list.
“I have known Christian for more than a decade,” said Holt Hackney, the founder and publisher of Hackney Publications. “I love his decision last year to leave a boutique firm, where he had made his mark representing college and university athletic departments as well as athletes and coaches, to join Fox Rothschild, where he will have access to a tremendous network as well as innumerable resources. We are excited to share his story in our podcast and provide important insights about his work in the sports industry.”
About Christian Dennie
Dennie is a seasoned business attorney with broad litigation and transactional experience and a focus on sports and entertainment law.
His clients include professional and amateur athletes and coaches; sports organizations, leagues, and associations; colleges and universities; recruiting services; sports associations; and sports equipment providers. Dennie provides advice and guidance through NCAA investigations and compliance matters, drug test appeals and Title IX investigations, as well as contracts, sponsorship agreements and name, image, and likeness agreements, marketing, facilities agreements, and drug test policies. Dennie has represented clients and/or arbitrated matters involving badminton, baseball, basketball, boxing, cross country, CrossFit, cycling, equestrian, fencing, fishing, football, futsal, golf, gymnastics, hockey, judo, lacrosse, mixed martial arts, quadball, rowing, soccer, softball, skiing and snowboarding, swimming, and diving, tennis, taekwondo, track and field, volleyball, ultimate, water polo, and wrestling. Dennie has also conducted investigations for fraud, embezzlement, sexual misconduct and sexual harassment, violations of NCAA rules, Title IX violations, alleged improper treatment and harassment of athletes, construction fatalities, human resources and employment matters, and misconduct in secondary private schools and religious organizations.
Dennie has represented more than 300 athletes. He is a trusted adviser to coaches and athletes in regard to estate planning and asset protection, branding, and career planning. Additionally, Dennie commonly advises professional athletes on the legal aspects of investment opportunities, entity creation, and resolving and litigating disputes including those that gain significant media attention. Dennie also often serves as outside general counsel for his clients.
In addition, he represents a diverse array of nonprofits and businesses ranging from startups to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies in disputes involving labor and employment, intellectual property, real estate, construction, and a variety of other issues, taking an aggressive, yet conscientious approach to litigation at trial and on appeal. Dennie has tried 60 cases before judges, juries, administrative panels, and arbitrators. In a recent opinion, a federal judge said Dennie “displayed a high level of skill” and his “trial presentation was well done” leading to a successful result where “David took on Goliath and prevailed.”
About Fox Rothschild LLP
Fox Rothschild LLP (www.foxrothschild.com) is a full-service law firm built to serve businesses of all sizes as well as individuals. Over the past 100 years, we have grown to 1000 lawyers nationwide. Clients come to Fox because we understand their issues, their priorities and the way they think. At Fox, we care about your success as much as you do.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
