Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. DSY DSNY ("Destiny" or the "Company") announced today that the Company intends to conduct a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") pursuant to which the Company may purchase up to a maximum of 506,213 shares of common stock in the capital of the Company ("Shares"), representing approximately 5% of the outstanding Shares. No more than 2% of the outstanding Shares may be purchased in any 30-day period.

The Company intends to commence the Bid on or about May 5, 2023 and terminate the Bid on or about May 4, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made from time to time by RBC Dominion Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Shares purchased will be paid for with cash available from the Company's working capital. All Shares purchased pursuant to the Bid will be returned to treasury as authorized but unissued shares.

The Company sees tremendous growth opportunities that can be pursued by reinvesting existing profitability. The Company is of the view that the recent market prices of its shares do not properly reflect the underlying value of the shares. No insiders of the Company intend to participate in the Bid.

About Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

Destiny provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Fred Vandenberg, CEO

Tel: (604) 609-7736 x 236

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to the anticipated proposed Bid and the number of Shares to be acquired thereunder. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this news release.

In making the forward‐looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general economic and business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon assumptions that management of the Company believes are reasonable based on currently available information, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from the forward looking information due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, among other things, general economic conditions; availability of equity and debt financing; the performance of the Shares or the stock exchanges generally; and other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made.

