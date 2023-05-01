Submit Release
DC Health Highlights Rodent Abatement Programs

WASHINGTON, DC — As part of Mayor Bowser’s Back to Basics week, DC Health is highlighting citywide rodent abatement services and upcoming rodent control initiatives.

DC Health’s Rodent and Vector Control Division conducts citywide outreach and education efforts through community walks, printed materials, TV, radio and print media using schools and public and private partners for distribution. DC Health abatement efforts utilize registered products to bait rodents in outdoor burrows on public property.

DC Health continues to encourage residents, government agencies and commercial businesses to work together to reduce rodent activity and minimize health risks from rodents for residents and visitors of the District.

Proper trash disposal often prevents rodents. Follow these tips to prevent rodent problems near trash containers.

  • Use trash containers with tight-fitting lids.
  • Keep lids and doors closed at all times. This prevents trash from overflowing onto the ground, wind from blowing trash out, and rodents from jumping inside.
  • Choose the right type and size of trash containers for your needs, and don't allow trash to overflow.
  • Clean your trash containers weekly and the area where you keep your containers to prevent rodents from feeding off residue from trash.
  • Repair or replace damaged trash containers.

For complaints about rodents, residents can contact the Citywide Call Center at 311. When you contact the Citywide Call Center, please request the report to be sent to DC Health.

###

The District of Columbia Department of Health promotes health, wellness and equity, across the District, and protects the safety of residents, visitors and those doing business in our nation’s capital.

