DC Health Responds to the CDC’s Decision to Reduce Childhood Vaccines
On January 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made changes to the national childhood immunization schedule. The District’s immunization schedule (https://vaccines.dc.gov/page/schools-early-childhood) remains unchanged and continues to be covered by all District public and private insurers. Families in the District should continue to receive the full range of recommended vaccines recommended by American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Family Physicians including those for influenza and COVID-19, to protect their children from serious disease. Health care providers and hospitals can continue to offer these vaccines at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.
Vaccines are the most effective tool to prevent illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. As a trusted public health agency, we rely on decades of scientific evidence, data, research, and clinical expertise to make thoughtful and evidence-based decisions about the most appropriate vaccine protocols for children. We also offer District residents a new service, Docket, an app that allows parents to check their children’s immunization records in real time: https://vaccines.dc.gov/page/immunization-records-docket
DC Health remains committed to protecting the District’s children from preventable illnesses through the full range of seasonal and routine immunizations. The agency encourages all families to ensure their children are up to date and contact their child’s health care provider if they have any questions. For more information on vaccine access in the District: https://vaccines.dc.gov/.
