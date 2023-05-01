Turning the Screws for Fish in the Upper Middle Fork Salmon River

Another season of screw trapping has begun near Stanley, Idaho. The rotary screw trap on Marsh Creek, a tributary to the Middle Fork Salmon River, is on the border of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. In the winter and spring, it is only accessible via snowmobile or ATV with tracks. There is usually at least six feet of snow at the site when the trap is being installed in mid-March.
