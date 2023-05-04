Sustainable Africa Initiative Launches to Enhance climate risk analysis and mitigation across Africa
The Climate Risk Research Foundation, The Linux Foundation's OS-Climate, and Generation Humanity launch the Sustainable Africa InitiativeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Climate Risk Research Foundation, The Linux Foundation's OS-Climate, and Generation Humanity, in partnership with Sustainable Solutions for Green Growth (Nigeria) and Green Energy Mission Africa (Nigeria), launched the Sustainable Africa Initiative. The Sustainable Africa Initiative (SAI) has been created with the aim of tackling the most pressing environmental challenges facing the African continent. The initiative will bring together a range of stakeholders, including climate scientists, sustainability advocates, university students, businesses, financial institutions, and NGOs to collaborate on developing solutions to climate change.
The Sustainable Africa Initiative (SAI) aims to empower African communities to analyze risks and develop adaptation strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The Initiative’s first project will be focused on capacity building with the creation of scientifically-based climate-risk models and long-term adaptation plans. These solutions will be developed in conjunction with Nigerian university students, data scientists, sustainability advocates, and environmental scientists alongside the Sustainable Africa Initiative Consortium, including OS-Climate Members; UN Principles for Responsible Investment, Earth Daily Analytics, London Stock Exchange Group, Open Earth Foundation, Amazon Web Services and Ortec.
"Climate change poses an urgent threat to Africa, particularly in Nigeria. With the future potential decline of oil revenues, the country's agriculture industry is at high risk of droughts and flooding, which could have catastrophic consequences for over 220 million Nigerians by 2035. The Sustainable Africa Initiative is a critical step towards ensuring the sustainability and survival of communities in Africa. Through leveraging science, data and technology our goal is to equip communities with the tools and resources they need to reduce the impacts of climate change and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.” says Brendan Reilly, Chairman of Climate Risk Research Foundation and Director of the Sustainable Africa Initiative.
The Sustainable Africa Initiative will establish an open-source, Africa-centric platform that offers Physical Risk & Resilience and Transition Analysis tools, relevant models and data, along with cloud-based infrastructure resources and self-service training to African communities. This platform will enable the development of mitigation and adaptation strategies that reduce the impact of physical climate change and a shift towards a low-carbon world.
The initiative seeks additional grant funds and collaborators to help support and promote its mission. To learn more about the Sustainable Africa Initiative or to get involved, please visit the organization's website at www.sustainableafricainitiative.org. To stay updated on the latest developments of the Sustainable Africa Initiative follow the hashtag #sustainableafricainitiative across various social media platforms.
**
Contact:
Media Relations
Climate Risk Research Foundation
Email: media@climateriskresearch.org
Media
Climate Risk Research Foundation
email us here
Sustainable Africa Initiative