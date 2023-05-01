DelDOT Breaks Ground on I-95/896 Interchange Improvements Project

Governor John Carney, U.S. Senator Tom Carper, U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester and state and local officials from Newark joined Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski on Monday for a groundbreaking event to mark the start of the I-95/896 interchange improvements project.

“There’s nothing more important that keeping Delaware drivers safe. Since this interchange first opened 60 years ago, we have seen continued growth along the Route 896 corridor and the resulting higher traffic volumes that come with it. Modernizing this interchange will improve safety for the thousands of people who travel through this area every day,” said Governor John Carney.

“This is a great example of the kind of investments we can make here in the First State and across the nation when we invest in our infrastructure,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper, chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee. “Investments like the one we made right here, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which I was proud to lead to passage in the Senate, helps the flow of goods, and allows traffic to run more efficiently and safely. Ultimately, we are working to create jobs and make Delaware an attractive place to live and work.”

“Today’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction aimed to make Route 896 safer and stronger so that it can continue to support those who utilize it for life, work, and travel,” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. “I’m proud that half of the funding for this project is coming from federal funds – a testament to our commitment to investing in our transportation infrastructure across the state. But today isn’t just about investing in Route 896, it’s also about investing in the jobs and innovation that Route 896 connects us to through Newark-based businesses and the University of Delaware.”

Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski added, “There have been more than 700 crashes at this interchange since 2019 due to congestion and the current configuration. This project is necessary in order to greatly reduce these incidents that cause serious injuries or worse. We appreciate the input we received throughout the planning process from residents and the business community to develop a project that accomplishes our goal of minimizing crashes and keeping traffic moving.”

The construction project includes reconfiguration of existing interchange ramps, widening of I-95 northbound and southbound, widening and rehabilitation of existing bridges on I-95 and SR 896, and construction of new bridges, retaining walls, sign structures, and lighting. A separated path will also span the interchange providing a connection for bicycle and foot traffic from Newark to Glasgow.

The more than $280 million project is expected to be completed by the end 2025. Additional project information can be found at 95896improvements.com.