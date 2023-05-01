Cansortium Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

- Q4 Revenue up 28% YoY to $23.5 Million; FY 2022 Revenue up 34% YoY to $87.7 Million -

- FY 2022 Cash from Operations up Significantly to $19.1 Million, Compared to Cash Used of $5.0 Million in FY 2021 -

MIAMI, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. TIUM CNTMF ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

"We delivered strong revenue growth and material cash flow generation in 2022 despite a challenging backdrop for the broader cannabis industry, as well as the adverse impact we experienced in Florida from Hurricane Ian," said CEO Robert Beasley. "Within our home market of Florida, we captured meaningful market share driven in part by our cultivation improvements and new store openings over the course of 2022. In addition, our exit from Michigan last August enabled us to strategically reallocate capital and sharpen focus on our core operations.

"Looking ahead, we expect to continue expanding our Florida footprint through new store openings, while further improving our cultivation to increase both capacity and flower quality. In Texas, we are making progress on building out operations in the state as we aim to maximize our first mover advantage as one of only three license holders in the market. We look forward to delivering another year of strong growth and cash flow generation as we continue to execute on our strategy in 2023."

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights (vs. Q4 2021)

Revenue increased 28% to $23.5 million compared to $18.3 million .

compared to . Florida revenue increased 26% to $19.4 million compared to $15.4 million .

revenue increased 26% to compared to . Adjusted gross profit 1 was $0.7 million compared to $11.8 million , with the decrease driven by IAS 41 Addendum leading the Company to recognize income tax on biologicals that was not accounted for the first three quarters in 2022. Excluding this one-time impact, adjusted gross profit in Q4 2022 was $11.7 million .

was compared to , with the decrease driven by IAS 41 Addendum leading the Company to recognize income tax on biologicals that was not accounted for the first three quarters in 2022. Excluding this one-time impact, adjusted gross profit in Q4 2022 was . Adjusted EBITDA increased 54% to $7.9 million compared to $5.1 million .

FY 2022 Financial Highlights (vs. FY 2021)

Revenue increased 34% to $87.7 million compared to $65.4 million .

compared to . Florida revenue increased 31% to $73.2 million compared to $55.7 million .

revenue increased 31% to compared to . Adjusted gross profit 1 was $44.0 million or 50.1% of revenue, compared to $41.9 million or 64.1% of revenue.

was or 50.1% of revenue, compared to or 64.1% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 28% to $25.1 million compared to $19.6 million .

compared to . Cash from operations improved significantly to $19.1 million compared to ($5.0) million .

compared to . At December 31, 2022 , the Company had approximately $8.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $57.7 million of total debt, with approximately 314 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Operational Highlights

In Florida , Cansortium recently opened two new stores in Pensacola and one in Jacksonville Atlantic Beach, bringing its total Florida footprint to 31 stores. The Company anticipates opening an additional 3-5 new stores by the end of 2023. Three of these are already under contract and going through construction.

, Cansortium recently opened two new stores in and one in Jacksonville Atlantic Beach, bringing its total footprint to 31 stores. The Company anticipates opening an additional 3-5 new stores by the end of 2023. Three of these are already under contract and going through construction. After the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Q3 2022, the Company's Sweetwater facility is now fully operational with recent harvests reaching a record high 30%+ THC flower potency.

facility is now fully operational with recent harvests reaching a record high 30%+ THC flower potency. In Pennsylvania , Cansortium recently began the expansion of its Hanover dispensary to maximize the store's capacity for patients.

, Cansortium recently began the expansion of its dispensary to maximize the store's capacity for patients. In Texas , the Company continued to make progress building out its operational footprint by hiring a President and dedicated team to run the state operations. More recently, Cansortium completed its first THC sale last week, implemented an advertising campaign to build awareness for new patients, and went under contract for a delivery center in Houston, TX.

, the Company continued to make progress building out its operational footprint by hiring a President and dedicated team to run the state operations. More recently, Cansortium completed its first THC sale last week, implemented an advertising campaign to build awareness for new patients, and went under contract for a delivery center in Based on the Florida OMMU data over the last nine weeks, Cansortium has consistently held its position as #6 in the state in terms of THC sales and reached record levels for the week ended April 20, 2023 .

________________________ 1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.



About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CANSORTIUM INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021









(USD '000)







































December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets









Current assets









Cash



$ 8,359

$ 9,024 Trade receivable



28

26 Inventory, net



8,973

8,981 Biological assets



996

3,297 Investment held for sale



-

200 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



883

2,007 Total current assets



19,239

23,535











Property and equipment, net



31,743

34,160 Intangible assets, net



94,291

95,822 Right-of-use assets, net



30,464

19,169 Investment in associate



-

- Note receivable



-

4,886 Deposit



-

2,727 Goodwill



1,526

1,526 Other assets



768

632 Total assets



$ 178,031

$ 182,457











Liabilities









Current liabilities









Trade payable



6,931

8,518 Accrued liabilities



5,534

5,846 Income taxes payable



13,952

2,120 Derivative liabilities



8,676

3,960 Current portion of notes payable



741

619 Current portion of lease obligations



2,123

2,500 Total current liabilities



37,957

23,563











Liabilities held for sale



-









-



Notes payable



56,969

53,674 Lease obligations



33,922

21,091 Deferred tax liability



20,290

21,563 Other long-term liabilities



1,333

- Total liabilities



150,471

119,891











Shareholders' equity









Share capital



180,954

180,657 Share-based compensation reserve



6,395

6,176 Equity conversion feature



6,677

4,933 Warrants



28,939

28,869 Accumulated deficit



(195,071)

(157,648) Foreign currency translation reserve



(334)

(421) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Cansortium Inc. shareholders

38,313

57,453 Non-controlling interests



-

- Total shareholders' equity



27,560

62,566











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 178,031

$ 182,457

Cansortium Inc.









Statement of operations









For the three and twelve months ended December 30, 2022 and 2021









(USD '000)











Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021











Revenue, net of discounts $ 23,464 $ 18,284

$ 87,692 $ 65,437 Cost of goods sold 22,738 6,519

43,731 23,488 Adjusted gross profit (1) 726 11,765

43,961 41,949 Adjusted gross margin (1) 3.1 % 64.3 %

50.1 % 64.1 %











Realized fair value of increments on inventory sold 27,645 (6,582)

2,622 (21,015) Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets (22,844) 3,085

(9,620) 14,853 Gross profit 5,527 8,268

36,963 35,787 Gross margin 23.6 % 45.2 %

42.2 % 54.7 %











Expenses:









General and administrative 941 2,085

8,288 10,326 Share-based compensation 391 56

545 4,304 Sales and marketing 4,677 4,322

17,510 15,416 Depreciation and amortization 1,751 1,658

6,765 6,384 Total expenses 7,760 8,121

33,108 36,430











Income (Loss) from operations (2,233) 147

3,855 (643)











Discontinued operations 277 1

277 35











Other expense (income):









Finance costs, net $ 4,165 $ 4,527

16,087 15,760 Change in fair market value of derivative (306) (1,901)

4,716 (3,452) Loss on termination of a contract (584) -

8,011 - Private placement issuance expense - (7,530)

- - Loss on debt settlement - (1,458)

1,136 (1,501) Loss on disposal of assets 695 2

672 31 Other expense 1 1

3 (123) Total other (income) expense $ 3,971 $ (6,359)

30,625 10,715











Income (Loss) before taxes (6,480) 6,505

(27,048) (11,393)











Income taxes 3,209 2,777

10,376 7,646











Net income (loss) (9,689) 3,728

(37,423) (19,039)











Other comprehensive gain (loss) that may be reclassified









to profit or loss in subsequent years









Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and reporting currency 1 (9)

88 (42)











Comprehensive loss $ (9,690) $ 3,737

$ (37,335) $ (19,081)











Net loss per share









Basic and diluted - continuing operations









Basic and diluted - discontinued operations $ (0.03) $ 0.02

$ (0.15) $ (0.08)











Weighted average number of shares









Basic number of shares 254,087,245 228,628,703

252,698,567 228,628,703 Diluted number of shares 309,407,433 275,231,404

308,498,834 275,231,404

CANSORTIUM INC.



STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(USD '000)











For the years ended December 31,

2022 2021 Operating activities



Net loss from continuing operations $ (37,146) $ (19,004) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets 9,620 (14,853) Realized (loss) gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (2,622) 21,015 Share-based compensation 545 4,304 Depreciation and amortization 13,428 9,808 Accretion and interest of convertible debentures 362 8,901 Accretion and interest of term loan 12,232 2,700 Interest income on notes receivable (71) (266) Loss on disposal of assets 672 (4) Loss on debt settlement 1,136 - Loss from termination of a contract 8,011 - Change in fair market value of derivative 4,716 (3,452) Interest on lease liabilities 3,612 2,554 Deferred tax expense (1,273) (836) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Trade receivable (2) 122 Inventory 11,927 3,490 Biological assets (16,355) (14,127) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 404 (641) Right of Use Assets/Liabilities 197 - Other assets (137) (207) Trade payable (1,208) 3,710 Accrued liabilities (811) (1,435) Income taxes payable 11,832 (6,805) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities 19,069 (5,026) Net cash used in discontinued activities



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,069 (5,026)





Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment (6,799) (21,060) Purchase of intangible assets - (319) Payment of notes receivable 119 1,419 Advances for notes receivable (94) (2,180) Net cash used in continuing investing activities (6,774) (22,140) Net cash provided by discontinued investing activities - 29 Net cash used in investing activities (6,774) (22,111)





Financing activities



Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants - 17,228 Issuance of warrants for term loan - - Issuance of warrants from term loan - 9,018 Issuance of shares for note payable interest and extention expenses - 1,049 Net proceeds from issuance of convertible debenture and warrants 4,660 - Net proceeds from issuance of secure term loan - 52,659 Payment of lease obligations (5,771) (4,544) Return of shares - - Shared issued for interest repayments of notes payable -

Net proceeds from equipment loan 748 - Exercise of Options 135 - Exercise of warrants - 1,365 Issuance of shares for note payable extension 162 - Principal repayments of notes payable (12,982) (43,964) Net cash (used in) provided by continuing financing activities (13,048) 32,811 Net cash provided by discountinued financing activities - — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (13,048) 32,811 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (13,048) 32,811 Effect of foreign exchange on cash 88 (42) Net (decrease) increase in cash (665) 5,632 Cash, beginning of period 9,024 3,392 Cash, end of period 8,359 9,024

Cansortium Inc.





Adjusted EBITDA Calculation





(USD '000)







Year Ended

December 31, December 31,



2022 2021 Variance Net loss $ (37,423) $ (19,039) $ (18,384) Interest expense 16,087 15,760 327 Income taxes 10,376 7,646 2,730 Depreciation and amortization 13,666 10,685 2,981 EBITDA $ 2,706 $ 15,052 $ (12,346)

















Year Ended

December 31, December 31,



2022 2021 Variance EBITDA $ 2,706 $ 15,052 $ (12,346) Change in fair market value of derivative 4,716 (3,452) 8,168 Loss on debt settlement 1,136 (1,501) 2,637 Private placement issuance expense 8,011 - 8,011 Share-based compensation 545 4,304 (3,759) Change in fair value of biological assets 6,998 6,162 836 Discontinued operations 277 35 242 Other non-recurring expense 675 (1,007) 1,682 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,063 $ 19,593 $ 5,470

