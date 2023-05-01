MHP announces major methamphetamine bust in Yellowstone County">MHP announces major methamphetamine bust in Yellowstone County BOULDER, Mont. – Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers made a major drug bust in Yellowstone County, seizing approximately 25…

BOULDER, Mont. – Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers made a major drug bust in Yellowstone County, seizing approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine, Colonel Steve Lavin announced today.

“The crisis at the southern border continues to impact Montana. More and more routine traffic stops are resulting in major drug busts. I’m proud of our Montana Highway Patrol troopers for utilizing their training and great instincts to get drugs off the streets and keep them out of Montana communities,” Col. Lavin said.

On Friday afternoon, a trooper stopped a vehicle with California license plates for a traffic violation. The trooper discovered indicia of criminal smuggling and applied for and was granted a warrant to search the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently seized and searched revealing approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

The drugs were being transported from southern California to an unknown destination.