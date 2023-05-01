Atlantic Physician Register Launches

CANADA, May 1 - The Atlantic Physician Register will launch today, May 1, in the four Atlantic provinces. National Physicians' Day is celebrated in Canada on May 1.

Atlantic Physicians will now be able to practice in any other Atlantic province by opting in to the Atlantic Physician Registry.

This new Atlantic Registry delivers on a commitment made by Atlantic Premiers and Registrars from the four Atlantic Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons to make it easier for physicians to move around Atlantic Canada, supporting efforts to improve healthcare services for Atlantic Canadians.

The colleges have agreed on an annual fee of $500 for physicians on the Atlantic Register. Physicians on the register would no longer be subject to locum or temporary licence fees.

Premiers thank the Registrars for their ongoing partnership in launching the register, an example of the benefits of regional cooperation. Advancing the Atlantic Physician Register demonstrates Premiers’ commitment to improve healthcare delivery for Atlantic Canadians.

In December 2021, Atlantic Premiers signed an Atlantic Healthcare Accord of Guiding Principles to enhance collaboration in delivering healthcare services to Atlantic Canadians. Under the accord, Premiers committed to sharing best practices and lessons learned as new programs are implemented and scopes of practice for health care professionals are expanded, as well as sharing the innovative approaches their provinces are pursuing to improve health care delivery for their residents.

Quotes:

“The Atlantic Physicians Registry will eliminate barriers for physicians to work seamlessly throughout the Atlantic region and assist all four provinces in providing better access to care, closer to home. As a region, we will continue to work collaboratively with our Atlantic counterparts and beyond to improve access to care, grow our healthcare workforce, and find new and innovative ways to ensure our residents have access to high-quality healthcare services, when they need it.” – Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island and Chair of the Council of Atlantic Premiers

“We’re all focused on fixing healthcare so that our citizens can access quality care when and where they need it. This is another step that advances our shared goal of transforming healthcare through innovation and regional collaboration.” - Hon. Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia

"Improving access to medical care is a key goal of New Brunswick's Health Plan. The Atlantic Physician Registry will remove barriers to the movement of physicians within our region, enabling better access to care. I want to thank the region's Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons for working with us to achieve this goal." - Hon. Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick

“In Newfoundland and Labrador, our plan to improve the health care system includes innovative solutions and close collaboration with stakeholders. I am proud that our region has come together so quickly on this shared priority, working with the licensing bodies, to create the Atlantic Physician Register to help create tangible change for physicians and residents across our region.” - Hon. Andrew Furey

