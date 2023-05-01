TOP-5 startups in the Baltics received a zero-rate Open Banking from Noda
This is the 12th time that the conference TechChill took place in Latvia.
We’re honoured to sponsor the Fifty Founders Battle 2023 and support the TOP-5 startups with the zero-rate Open Banking service for 1 year”MADRID, SPAIN, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the 12th time that the conference TechChill took place in Latvia. In these years, the event has grown from a handful of young entrepreneurs to the leading startup business conference in the Baltics.
— Lasma Kuhtarska, Noda's Strategic Consultant
The event consists of lots of events; however, the main one is the Fifty Founders Battle - an annual pitch competition for early-stage startups. Fifty of the most promising startups from across the Baltics, Nordics, Central, and Western European regions, as well as the rest of the world, are selected among all participants. Each semi-finalist then has the opportunity to present their business idea on TechChill’s stage in front of over 200 investors and other attendees.
In 2023 the battle was quite tough - it took a while for the jury to decide on this year’s TOP-5 finalists: Codigy, Sisko, Green Growth, Zenoo, and Adventum Tech.
“From health improvement and farmers assistant to engineering optimisation mechanism and food subscription service - all of the startups have extremely talented and hardworking teams, who truly believe in their ideas” said Noda’s Strategic Consultant Lasma Kuhtarska. “We’re honoured to sponsor the Fifty Founders Battle 2023 and support the TOP-5 startups with the zero-rate Open Banking service for 1 year. I believe that Noda’s Open Banking solution will go in line with their businesses and will play a good role in boosting their sales”.
The winning startup turned out to be Adventum Tech. The company aims to optimise complex construction and engineering processes through advanced data management that efficiently uses financial, human, equipment, and material resources.
TechChill is organized by a non-profit foundation of the same name, empowering the startup ecosystem throughout the year — the next stop: TechChill Milano in September 2023. Stay tuned.
