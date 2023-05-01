N.C. Mining Commission to meet May 10, rules subcommittee to meet May 5

The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet in Raleigh on May 10, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend in person, by computer or phone.

The Commission’s Committee on Rules Readoption will meet at 1:30 p.m. on May 5 to discuss comments received during a spring public comment period. This meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams.

An agenda and supporting documents for both meetings will be posted prior to the meetings on the Commission website.

N.C. Mining Commission Committee on Rules Readoption

When: 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023

Where: Link to virtual meeting

Meeting ID: 223 460 368 30

Passcode: X4QrJQ

N.C. Mining Commission Meeting

When: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Where: Green Square Training Room, Room 1210, 217 West Jones St., Raleigh, 27603 or register to attend virtually here.

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.