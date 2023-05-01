Visiting Angels of Jenkintown Hosting Open House

The home care agency is showcasing its new office expansion in an open house on May 11, 2023.

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Visiting Angels , a long-standing senior home care agency in Jenkintown, PA, is hosting an open house to showcase the expansion of their office space.The open house event will be held on Thursday May 11, 2023, from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm at their Jenkintown headquarters, located at 1250 Greenwood Avenue, Jenkintown, PA, 19046. Refreshments will be served. If you are a current client or interested in-home care for yourself or your loved one, the agency welcomes you to stop by and check out their new space!Visiting Angels is the leading in-home care agency for residents in Ambler, Abington, Philadelphia, Jenkintown, Horsham, Hatboro, and the surrounding areas of Eastern Montgomery County, PA. Founded in 2004, the agency provides personal care, companionship care, memory care, end-of-life care, and more to individuals who would like to receive professional support from the comfort of their homes.If you or someone you love is interested in professional and compassionate in-home senior care, contact Visiting Angels today at (215)-918-7938.