FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]



DDOT to Begin Spraying Ginkgo Trees Overnight

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will begin the annual spraying of the female ginkgo street trees on Monday, May 1, 2023. The spraying will occur overnight from 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The annual spraying serves to reduce the formation of mature ginkgo fruit, which emits an offensive smell when it falls on sidewalks and roadways. DDOT will use the same spray it has used for the past 20 years, Shield-3EC 24(C) . Spraying will occur during the evening for several nights. There is no need to move vehicles.

For questions, please contact DDOT at (202) 671-5133 or visit https://ddot-urban-forestry-dcgis.hub.arcgis.com/app/dc-female-ginkgo-trees for a map of all the female ginkgo trees, and other information. For any general inquiries about tree management in the District of Columbia, please consult our website at https://trees.dc.gov/.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.